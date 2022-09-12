Celtics Linked to $72 Million Guard as Potential Trade Target

At the start of the offseason, everything was going well for the Boston Celtics. After falling in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, it was clear that they needed to add depth. They did just that in the form of signing Danilo Gallinari and trading for Malcolm Brogdon

However, they took an unfortunate step back when Gallinari suffered an injury while playing for the Italian national team at EuroBasket. It was initially thought to be a meniscus injury, but in the end, it was revealed to be an ACL tear, and Gallinari will likely miss the season.

Now, the Celtics could look to make more moves, whether it be this offseason or ahead of the trade deadline. One team to keep an eye on is the Utah Jazz, as they are entering a rebuild.

Brain Robb of Mass Live noted that lots of players on their roster could be trade candidates, including newly-signed guard Collin Sexton. Although, he did admit that initial reports indicate that Utah wants to hang onto him.

“Sexton isn’t available to be traded until December and initial reports out of Utah is that the team intends to keep him, at least for this season,” Robb wrote.

After being traded in the Donovan Mitchell deal, Sexton inked a four-year, $72 million deal with Utah. However, if they start winning too many games, there’s always a chance the Jazz look to move him. Even so, Boston’s backcourt is crowded, so they could look elsewhere.

That being said, Robb mentioned a few other Jazz players who could be potential targets, one of which being a young big man – Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen Linked to Celtics as Trade Target

Sexton wasn’t the only player who was sent to Utah in the Mitchell trade. The Cleveland Cavaliers also dealt them Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji. Robb mentioned that Markkanen could be a potential target for Boston, although the price of a potential deal could prove to be too much.

“After an underwhelming start to his career in Cleveland following a four-year deal inked last season, he was part of the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster last week,” Robb stated. “Markkanen is a younger, better version of Gallinari at age 25 but his sizable contract makes him a far less appealing piece for Boston. The Celtics would need to give up a major piece (Derrick White?) in order to make the money work here and that’s not a likely path they would take.”

Lauri Markkanen today: 43 Points

9 Rebounds

65% FG

0 Turnovers

32 Minutes 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mw0CtiaA1P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Malik Beasley was also brought up as an option, and his money would make a deal slightly more possible.

Beasley Could Be Easier to Trade For

Markkanen’s contract makes trading for him nearly impossible, but landing Beasley could be a slightly more attainable option, according to Robb.

“Same problem as the past two players, although Beasley’s salary makes it a little easier to make the math work,” Robb explained. “There is also a team option for the final season of the contract for Beasley in 2023-24. However, at 6-foot-4, Beasley wouldn’t be able to fill the void in the frontcourt that Gallinari provided and his size/defense makes him a bit of a liability at that lofty price tag.”

Boston would have to trade Gallinari’s salary as well as four league-minimum contracts, similar to the deal they made for Brogdon. At that price point, it seems like an unlikely move.

All that being said, keep an eye out on the Celtics as they continue to round out their roster this summer.