Former Celtics Player Calls Out Marcus Smart After Trade

The Boston Celtics have made some pretty big moves already this summer. They signed free-agent forward Danilo Gallinari after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs and then they made a trade with the Indiana Pacers, netting combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

In the deal with Indiana, the Celtics sent out five players and a first-round pick. They shipped off Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas, and Malik Fitts. Of those five, Theis was the only one who ever received meaningful minutes.

This past season was Theis’ second stint with the Celtics, and this deal also marked the second time he was traded by the team. During his time in Boston, Theis formed close bonds with most of his teammates. So when he was traded, Marcus Smart said goodbye in a Tweet, but Theis made sure to respond with some heated banter.

“First, @smart_MS3 you need me as a teammate for card games to take @Grant2Will and @Dwhite921 money 🤣 Second the last time we all played UNO on the plane you quit and left the table 🤣🤣,” Theis tweeted.

First, @smart_MS3 you need me as a teammate for card games to take @Grant2Will and @Dwhite921 money 🤣

Second the last time we all played UNO on the plane you quit and left the table 🤣🤣 — Daniel Theis (@dtheis10) July 4, 2022

Apparently, Smart isn’t a very good sport when it comes to UNO. Theis had to call him out for it. This was in response to Smart’s farewell Tweet, in which he poked fun at Theis and their off-the-court friendship.

Smart’s Tweet to Theis After Trade

In Theis’ defense, Smart initiated the banter. When Theis was traded to the Pacers, Smart said goodbye to him and the rest of his now-former teammates in a Tweet. While Nesmith, Staukas, Fitts, and Morgan all got normal goodbyes, Smart added a little extra spice in his message to Theis.

“Wishin my teammates Aaron, Malik, Nik, Juwan the very best. They brought it every day and that’s why they’re winners! And ya ya ya, @dtheis10 u still can’t beat me in any card game. For real- y’all go be great as usual. Always fam,” Smart tweeted.

Wishin my teammates Aaron, Malik, Nik, Juwan the very best. They brought it every day and that’s why they’re winners! And ya ya ya, @dtheis10 u still can’t beat me in any card game. For real- y’all go be great as usual. Always fam. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 2, 2022

Theis and Smart have been teammates for three full seasons and two half-seasons at this point. They spent three years in Boston together from 2017 to 2020, but Theis was then traded during the 2020-21 season to the Chicago Bulls. However, he was then brought back by the Celtics this past season (only to be traded again).

But while Smart is clearly going to miss his friend Theis (and vice versa), he is also excited to see Brogdon join the team.

Smart Welcomes Brogdon to Boston

After Brogdon was traded, Smart offered his warm welcome on Twitter. He sent out a Tweet to Brogdon and Gallinari, welcoming them to the city and expressing his excitement for next season.

“Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome @gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town ☘️… #banner18 is all that’s on my mind!!,” Smart tweeted.

Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome @gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town ☘️… #banner18 is all that’s on my mind!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 1, 2022

It’s clear that, despite Theis moving on to another city, Smart and the rest of the Celtics are amped up for the start of next season. Both Brogdon and Gallinari should be able to help them a ton on their quest to bring another title home to Boston.

But in the meantime, Smart and Theis will likely continue to bicker over board games on Twitter.