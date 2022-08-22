Danilo Gallinari Among Celtics Alumni Playing in Basketball Tournament

The Boston Celtics have brought in quite a few foreign professional basketball players over the past several years, so it’s no surprise that quite a few of them would play for their home country’s national basketball team when they get the chance. On September 1, teams from all over Europe who feature current and former Celtics will play against one another in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament.

While the only current Celtic who will be playing in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament will be new addition Danilo Gallinari, former and potentially future Celtics from various countries will also be there on top of Gallinari, according to FIBA’s official website, which includes:

France: Evan Fournier, Vincent Poirier, Guerschon Yabusele

Germany: Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis, Mo Wagner

Israel: Yam Madar

Italy: Luigi Datome, Gallinari

Spain: Juancho Hernangomez

Turkey: Shane Larkin

What’s also notable is that Enes Kanter Freedom, a Turkish native who has spoken out against Turkey, is not on the team. Also, although Celtics draft-and-stash prospect Juhann Begarin is a French-born player, he will not be participating.

Several NBA superstars will also be featured in the tournament, including Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Although multiple Celtics, including former, current, or future fixtures on the team, are slated to play, a few are currently nursing injuries.

Gallinari Among Multiple Injured Celtics Alumni

According to Basketnews, Gallinari sustained an injured ankle while the team participating in what is called a “friendly match” with France. Hence, he would have to miss their “friendly battle” with Serbia. That same report confirmed that Luigi Datome would come back after dealing with fatigue.

Former Celtics are also currently dealing with the injury bug. Eurohoops reported that Theis would miss the Hamburg Supercup due to workload management. Another report from Eurohoops indicated that Theis may be in danger of missing the entire tournament.

They also reported that Schroder did not travel to Sweden with the team because he was receiving treatment for an ankle injury. Apparently, those two are not the only German players who have suffered some sort of injury, as Wagner, Maxi Kleber, and Isaac Bonga have also been out with injuries.

While Gallinari may not play for a couple of games during this year’s EuroBasket tournament, he definitely excited fans with some of the moves he was making during Italy’s friendly match against France.

Twitter Hyped Gallinari’s Highlight Reel Play

During Italy’s friendly match against France, Gallinari made a play that caught the eyes of Celtics fans everywhere. With France beating Italy 64-60, Gallinari was able to get by Rudy Gobert and score and an and-one layup over Gobert and Guerschon Yabusele to cut the lead down to one.

Gallinari has developed a reputation for being a lethal scorer in the NBA, so for him to show off that he can score against one of NBA’s best defenders hyped up Celtics fans for what is to come this season.

Off the bench buckets lesgoo https://t.co/rsOX3uTQiq — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) August 13, 2022

Others used the clip to express their belief that the Celtics were a winner during free agency this season.

Yea we won Free Agency https://t.co/ABLwFBmXYu — Trey (@TA1297) August 13, 2022

While the clip of Gallinari scoring over Gobert gives Celtics fans a preview of what’s to come in a positive light, him missing time because of a recent ankle injury also gives them a preview of what’s to come in a negative light.