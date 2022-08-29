Danilo Gallinari Sounds Off on Devastating Injury

Upon confirmation that Danilo Gallinari’s non-contact knee injury was a meniscus tear, all indications he’ll still make his debut for the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season, but he will miss the rest of the 2022 EuroBasket tournament. After Gallinari’s torn meniscus had been confirmed, he went on both his Twitter and Instagram to voice his matters on the subject in his native tongue (Italian).

Translating his words into English, Gallinari said the following:

“It hurts tremendously. Not so much the knee that yesterday gave way in a race that was still won with character. For that, it will take some time – fortunately less than expected – to return as before. It hurts as hell to give up this blue dream. We wanted to treat ourselves to magical nights. In my house. In our house. Unfortunately, today, it was a bad awakening. At the Milan clinic where I was accompanied by prof. Cortina and all the blue medical staff have received the results of the clinical tests: injury to the meniscus. I have to give up #EuroBasket. Just in a summer that seemed perfect. We have to accept destiny and look forward. I will be alongside this group in every race to give joy to thousands of Italians again this summer. Our journey continues, regardless of everything… Come on Azzurri.”

Gallinari’s words are understandable. It is heartbreaking not to play for your team because of an injury. At least Gallinari will be around to cheer Italy on going forward. When Gallinari’s meniscus tear was confirmed, many wondered how that would impact his season with the Celtics. On August 29, 2022, Sportando reported Gallinari’s supposed timetable.

Gallinari to Miss Training Camp

According to Alessandro Maggi of Sportando, Gallinari would miss the entirety of the Celtics training camp but would make his debut for the team sometime in November.

“Danilo Gallinari will be missing for at least two months after the injury with Italian National Team. Gallinari will not take part (in) Boston Celtics’ training camp and will return (to) the court in November as reported by Italian press.”

Shortly after the report came out, Keith Smith pointed out that Gallinari’s timetable would not be certain until the Celtics’ medical staff took a look at it.

I've seen some reports out of Italy that say Danilo Gallinari will be out until sometime in November. I'd caution reading too much into that until we have a better idea when Gallinari is examined by the Celtics medial staff. But it looks hopeful this won't be a long-term injury. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 29, 2022

Until they do, it appears for the time being that Gallinari won’t be out for much of the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

If he’s out for longer, the Celtics may have to look at players who could fill the void left by Gallinari until he returns.

Gallinari’s Potential Replacements

After Gallinari suffered his meniscus tear, Smith wrote an article for Celtics Blog detailing what alterations the Celtics could make while Gallinari recovers, including potential replacements.

Among those potential replacements named was Carmelo Anthony, fresh off his one season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Carmelo Anthony is the free agent who can most immediately replace what Boston will miss while Gallinari is out. Anthony can still score off the bounce and can still hurt mismatches on post-ups. Anthony isn’t quite as reliable as Gallinari as a shooter, but he’s not a bad one either.”

Smith also listed Jake Layman, who last played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Jake Layman is a local kid (he attended King Phillip Regional High School in Wrentham) who has NBA experience. He’s more of a pure three, but he has enough size to occasionally play the four. Layman is athletic and has the reputation, but not the production, of a shooter. He doesn’t offer much creation ability for himself or others.”

Smith also proposed a potential reunion with Jabari Parker, though he also brought up that Parker may not want to play for Boston after all he previously went through.

“This one might be off the board, because Parker may not want to return for yet another go-around in Boston. If he’s open to the idea, the Celtics know what Parker can do. Like Carmelo Anthony, he’s a scorer and rebounder. Also, like Anthony, he’s not much of a defender.

And these are just a few of the multiple options the Celtics could potentially sign, but if Gallinari is not slated to miss much time, then the Celtics may not even bother looking into a replacement.