Celtics Linked to $61 Million Sharpshooting Forward as Free-Agent Target: Report

After reaching the NBA Finals this past season, the Boston Celtics are dead set on making another run next year. In an effort to do that, they will look to improve their depth this offseason. This means being active on the trade market and in free agency.

While this year’s free agency class isn’t the best, there are still some quality role players who could step in and help Boston’s bench. Their depth proved to be an issue in the Finals, so adding solid bench pieces should be a top priority.

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, one of the players the Celtics are likely to target is San Antonio Spurs forward Danilo Gallinari. He confirmed the report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Italian veteran was just traded by the Atlanta Hawks, and if San Antonio buys him out, Boston could look to pick him up.

“A league source confirmed a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer earlier in that day that the Celtics have an interest in signing the 33-year-old Italian if, as expected, he is waived by the Spurs,” Murphy wrote.

League source confirms report by @JakeLFischer that Celtics are interested in signing Danilo Gallinari if he is waived by San Antonio. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) June 29, 2022

If the Spurs do buy out Gallinari, Boston could target him using their $6.3 million MLE or hope that he signs for a veteran-minimum deal. Regardless, Murphy thinks he would fit one of Boston’s needs.

Gallinari Improves Celtics’ Shooting

Murphy noted that Gallinari’s dependable three-point shot is likely the primary reason for Boston’s interest. His shooting would give their bench a huge boost, as they didn’t have many consistent shooters last year.

“His fit for a Celtics team in need of bench scoring and playmaking is undeniable. At one point earlier in his career considered a major scorer, the 6-foot-10 Gallinari is a career 38% 3-point shooter and a gifted playmaker off the wing,” Murphy stated.

Last season with the Hawks, Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from deep on 4.5 three-point attempts per game. In Boston’s defensive-minded system, though, he could have more room to work, as the rest of the Celtics could cover for him on that end.

However, that is also the one issue with Gallinari that could cause Boston to hesitate.

Gallinari’s Subpar Defense Could Be a Roadblock

As pointed out by Murphy, Gallinari could struggle to earn minutes in Ime Udoka’s rotation. Udoka values defense over everything and Gallinari’s struggles on that side of the floor could be a roadblock.

“The only obstacle, especially on aging legs, may be Gallinari’s ability to defend in Ime Udoka’s relentless switching scheme, though the Celtics have clearly decided that their offense needs help,” said Murphy.

The Boston Celtics are expected to be the frontrunners to land Danilo Gallinari after he's cut by the Spurs, per @ZenoPisani. The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are also expected to pursue Gallinari. pic.twitter.com/fQuqnvjL2S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2022

Plus, Boston is expected to have competition for Gallinari. The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat have also been named as potential suitors for the power forward. Both teams will also be looking to add depth in hopes of a deep playoff run.

If the Celtics can win the bidding war, though, his scoring upside and silky smooth shot would certainly give Boston’s bench a much-needed boost, as they will be looking to address those areas this summer.