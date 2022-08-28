Celtics Receive Crucial Injury Update on New Forward After Scary Incident

During the playoffs last year, the Boston Celtics struggled with depth. The NBA Finals were rough, as the further the Celtics got, the more obvious it was that they needed an extra piece or two on the end of the bench. But luckily for them, Brad Stevens acted quickly this summer, adding multiple players.

He signed Danilo Gallinari and traded for guard Malcolm Brogdon. Unfortunately, the former of those two players recently suffered an injury. The veteran forward was playing for Team Italy in EuroBasket when he endured an apparent knee injury.

At the time, it was unclear as to how serious the injury was. It was feared that it could be an ACL tear, but upon further inspection, it was reported that Gallinari’s injury isn’t that bad. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gallinari suffered a meniscus tear, and his ACL is stable.

“Danilo Gallinari has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, the Italian national team announces. No ACL or ligament damage, the team says, which is best case for the Celtics forward following the non-contact injury on Saturday,” Charania tweeted.

The Celtics forward gave an update of his own as well.

Gallinari: ‘I Won’t Play’

On August 28, Gallinari tweeted out a message to his fans, presumably after he has testing done on his knee. He said that he injured his meniscus and would not be playing in the EuroBasket in his hometown due to the ailment.

“⚠️ Official medical report: meniscus lesion. I won’t play #Eurobasket in my home town,” Gallinari tweeted.

Boston signed Gallinari this offseason after he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs by the Atlanta Hawks and subsequently released. They inked the Italian forward to a two-year, $13 million deal using their taxpayer mid-level exception.

For the Hawks last season, Gallinari appeared in 66 games, playing 25.3 minutes per game. The 34-year-old averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And based on Gallinari’s explanations during his introductory press conference, he’s very excited to be in Boston.

Gallinari: ‘It Was Always a No-Brainer’

When Gallinari was at the podium during his introductory press conference, he told a nice story about his father and how he was a Celtics fan. He said that when Boston’s offers came across his lap, it was an easy decision to make.

“When you think about the Celtics, I grew up with my dad, since I was a little kid, being a Celtics fan, being a Larry Bird fan. So, when the Celtics came on the table, it was always a no-brainer. And when you see what’s going on around – the banners, the history, and everything the Celtics are about, it was an easy choice…The first meeting when I got drafted by the Knicks, Donny Walsh was the GM, and he gave me a Larry Bird CD, and he said look at these videos every day and see what you can do…I looked at those tapes every day,” Gallinari told the media during his introductory press conference.

Gallinari’s debut with the Celtics may not be as soon as he’d hoped due to the injury, but thankfully, it’s not as serious as some initially thought.