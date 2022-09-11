Celtics Could Trade Danilo Gallinari for Necessary Upgrade

In the NBA Finals last year, the Boston Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors, losing in six games. It became evidently clear that the Celtics had some depth issues, and heading into the offseason, they would need to address that. Well, Brad Stevens acted quickly.

Stevens made a huge trade for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon and signed forward Danilo Gallinari to a two-year deal. Unfortunately, Gallinari tore his ACL while playing with the Italian national team at EuroBasket, leaving the Celtics without an important part of their rotation.

Now, they are left searching for a replacement option. However, according to Brian Robb of Mass Live, the Celtics could make use of Gallinari’s contract. He believes that they can trade his contract along with others to add another piece to the roster.

“Gallinari will be treated as a two-year contract in any negotiations since there’s no way he’s declining that player option coming off a torn ACL,” Robb wrote. “However, his salary ($6.5 million) opens up the door for some bigger deals since Boston could take back 125 percent of that salary. Throw in a couple players making minimum money with Gallinari in a deal and Boston could land a big man making $10 million or more.”

Breaking: Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced.

However, Robb did say not to expect any deal like that soon.

Trading Gallinari Helps Flexibility

Right now, the Celtics seem happy with the roster they have on hand. Grant Williams can take on a larger role in Gallinari’s absence as they continue to look for replacement options. However, if they do decide to make a trade, shipping off Gallinari would help them keep their roster intact.

“Using Gallinari in a trade also allows the team more flexibility to pursue other upgrades while keeping their core intact,” Robb explained. “Don’t look for any deal like this soon, (the team wants to see their own internal options first) but any major trade that comes up during the season could definitely including Gallinari as salary filler.”

Jersey time for the newest #Celtics 1️⃣3️⃣ – Malcolm Brogdon

8️⃣ – Danilo Gallinari

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a similar deal last year when they traded an injured Ricky Rubio to the Indiana Pacers for Caris LeVert. The big difference is that Rubio was on the final year of his deal, but teams could still end up being interested for the right price.

And depending on how the season goes, Robb believes they could seriously consider it.

Trading Gallinari Would Be Tough Blow

When he signed with the Celtics, Gallinari made it clear that he was excited to be in Boston, so trading him away would be brutal. However, if the Celtics begin to play poorly, it might be a necessary evil.

“That [a trade] would be a tough break for Gallinari on the heels of signing with his favorite childhood team but it certainly deserve some consideration by Boston’s front office depending on how the season progresses,” said Robb.

Trades happen all the time. The NBA is a business. But seeing a player get hurt before playing a single game with their new team just to be traded away wouldn’t be a fun sight. However, the Celtics will do what they have to do.