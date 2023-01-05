Celtics Fans Buzzing Over Viral Danilo Gallinari Video

On January 4, Boston Celtics injured forward Danilo Gallinari posted his latest update on his injury rehab. Gallinari posted a 12-second video of him running on the court, which according to him, was his first run since tearing his ACL. “First run on the court #rehab goes on @celtics,” Gallinari tweeted.

Seeing Gallinari’s latest update has Celtics fans excited about the prospect of him potentially coming back to play this season, despite the low odds of that happening.

One stated his belief that Gallinari will be back in time for the playoffs, which could happen though it would depend on what round.

Danilo is going to come back for the playoffs. I bet anything on it. https://t.co/mRNYd2MCGK — recovering boston sports fan (@nadersoufan7) January 4, 2023

Another fan interpreted the “04/01/2023” in the top right corner of Gallinari’s video as the date he plans to return – April 1 – although it’s clear that since it was posted on January 4, the date in the top right corner is probably referring to that.

Even Boston sports media personalities like DJ Bean joined in, posting a GIF of the movie Billy Madison, in which the titular character says, “Now you’re all in big, big trouble.”

The Athletic’s Jay King quote tweeted Gallinari’s update, posting an eyes emoji, whatever that may potentially mean.

Although he continues to give fans updates whenever he can, until further notice, Gallinari is expected to miss the entire season. On the plus side, he is the only Celtic listed on their injury report against the Dallas Mavericks on January 5.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Dallas: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 4, 2023

Analyst Proposes Gallinari for Alex Caruso Trade

In a January 2 The Ringer story, Michael Pina made 14 NBA predictions for 2023. At no. 9, in his own words, Pina predicted that “whoever coughs up a first-round pick for Alex Caruso will not regret it.” Pina listed multiple NBA contenders who could use the Chicago Bulls guard, including the Celtics.

Though it was brief, Pina brought up that the Celtics could use Gallinari in a possible trade for Caruso.

“Celtics? Their rotation is set, but if they want to get off Danilo Gallinari’s contract, sure,” Pina said.

While the Celtics would get more production out of Caruso than they would out of Gallinari this season from availability alone, trading Gallinari would not be a good look for the Celtics since he signed the taxpayer mid-level exception to join them.

However, Caruso’s championship experience could come in handy to a team vying to win it all like the Celtics are. At the moment, there have been no reports indicating that the Bulls intend to trade anyone.

Analyst Believes Gallinari Should Be Traded

In a January 2 Bleacher Report story, Andy Bailey explained why he feels that the Celtics should trade Gallinari.

“Trading him in the first year of a two-year deal (with that second year being a player option) while he recovers from that injury might feel a little harsh, but Boston is competing for a championship. Having a roster spot taken by someone who can’t play is far from ideal for a team in that tier.”

Bailey then previewed what the Celtics could potentially get back for Gallinari.

“If Gallinari’s salary could be attached with a future asset to land someone who can help the Celtics right now, the front office would have to consider it.”