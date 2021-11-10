Danny Ainge a Potential GM Candidate for Trail Blazers

Danny Ainge can’t escape the NBA rumor mill, even after retiring as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics. During his tenure within the Celtics franchise, Ainge became widely known as “Trader Danny” due to his ruthless nature in making and winning deals throughout the year.

According to an NBC Sports article published in March, Ainge had made a total of 24 in-season trades during his tenure leading the Celtics front office, which resulted in the Celtics being consistently linked to trade rumors.

However, when Ainge stepped down from his role in the Celtics front office at the end of last season, one would have assumed his name would no longer be grabbing headlines within NBA circles.

Unfortunately for Ainge, when you have a track record for running one of the league’s elite franchises, teams are going to sound you out should a vacancy arise – Especially teams with which you have a history, which is precisely where Ainge currently finds himself.

Could the Portland Trail Blazers Offer Ainge A GM Role

In a recent episode of Sports Illustrated’s The Crossover podcast, NBA Insider Howard Beck floated Ainge as a potential replacement for Neil Olshey, should the Portland Trail Blazers decide to move on from their current GM.

“If Neil Olshey ends up getting forced out, do not be surprised to hear Danny Ainge’s name connected to that job. I don’t know if Danny would take it, but I would expect Danny Ainge to be in the mix for a vacancy in Portland. It’s one of the cities he’s been connected to over the years because of its history. So, I would expect to see that name come up in the coming weeks and months if this goes south for Olshey in Portland,” Beck detailed during the podcast episode.

Ainge spent two years with the Trail Blazers as a player from the start of the 1990 NBA season until the end of the 1991-92′ season. During his time with the franchise, Ainge posted numbers of 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3 assists over 161 games per Basketball-Reference.

This isn’t the first time Ainge’s name has been linked to the Trail Blazers since he stepped down from his role in Boston. On a June 2nd episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast, The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor noted that Ainge would be interested in a team position should Olshey find himself moving on.

“What I was told a couple of weeks back is that he has some interest in Utah. It’s just that Utah won’t hire him. And that there would also be some interest in Portland if Neil Olshey were to move on from that franchise,” O’Connor said, “Ainge is from Portland, maybe that can be an opportunity for him, either way, there’s no guarantee’s here that he gets another job immediately.”

At 62-years-old, Ainge has given no indication of his intentions to return to basketball in a front-office capacity since his departure from the Celtics.

It’s Unlikely Ainge Returns to a Front Office Role

When Ainge stepped down from his role with the Celtics, he cited an excitement at spending more time with family after 18 years in his front-office role.

“This is a good day for me and my family, my children, I talked with them through all of this process, and we’re excited for the opportunities I have to spend more time with them and not be as stressed. And to get out and play golf a little more,” Ainge said at his final press conference.





Ainge’s health has also been an issue in recent seasons, with him suffering two heart attacks in recent years. He is unlikely to welcome additional stress into his life at this point in his illustrious career. More likely, Ainge undertakes a consultancy role with an NBA franchise close to his home, in a similar move to what Jerry West did later in his career.

For now, though, we can rest assured that Ainge is on a golf course somewhere, enjoying being part of the NBA rumor mill once again.