Celtics Emerge as ‘Frontrunners’ for 3-Time NBA Champion Finalizing Buyout: Report

The Boston Celtics had a relatively quiet trade deadline this year, only striking one move on the day of. They made a deal to pick up Mika Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they may not be done making moves just yet. Boston could stay active on the buyout market.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics are one of a few teams making a push to sign NBA veteran Danny Green, who was just bought out by the Houston Rockets.

“As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. [Los Angeles] Lakers and [Phoenix] Suns are involved too,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Green is a 14-year NBA veteran who has spent time with six different franchises, winning three NBA Championships along the way. He won his first title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and then back-to-back championships with the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

At the end of last season, as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Green tore his ACL and LCL. He was subsequently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason for De’Anthony Melton and just recently returned from injury. Green only appeared in three games for the Grizzlies this season.

While his shooting splits haven’t been great in his brief time on the court this season, Green is known for his three-point shooting and perimeter defense. The 6-foot-6, 35-year-old wing holds career averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 42.1% shooting from the floor and 39.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Payton Pritchard Sounds Off on Lack of Trade

As noted, the Celtics didn’t make many moves at this year’s deadline, and that means they held onto young point guard Payton Pritchard, whose name was thrown around in trade rumors ahead for the entire season.

After the deadline passed, Pritchard told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe that he was hoping to get traded at the deadline.

“I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade],” Pritchard said, “But you know, I [have to] look at the good things. We’re the best team in the NBA right now and we have a great team with really great players, so for me it’s an opportunity to learn and to keep growing.”

Brad Stevens Discusses Trade Deadline

While Boston didn’t end up shaking up their roster too much at the deadline, that doesn’t mean they weren’t in talks to make some other deals. According to a source who spoke with Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl was their first option.

“Poeltl was their top choice,” the source told Bulpett, “They were in the ballpark, but Boston’s first (round pick) is nowhere near as valuable as Toronto’s first, so you can understand why the Spurs went in that direction. But it shows how far Boston was willing to go, because he’d probably be a rental for them, being he’s a free agent (unrestricted) this summer.”