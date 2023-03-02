Darius Garland Name-Drops Jayson Tatum After Being Bested by Celtics

In their first few games coming out of the All-Star break, the Boston Celtics struggled a bit, culminating in a 15-point loss to the New York Knicks. However, they bounced back on Wednesday night, earning a huge victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The game was tightly contested in the first half, but Boston broke the game open in the third quarter. Jayson Tatum put up great numbers, and the Cavaliers simply couldn’t keep up. After the game, Cavaliers star Darius Garland spoke about what went wrong, name-dropping Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the process.

“The intensity that they had in the third quarter, we have to fix,” Garland said via Bally Sports Ohio & Great Lakes. “Coming out of halftime, we have to just try to punch people in the face first and not get punched. And so, that’s something that we have to really learn. How to shrink around isos with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. And rebound the ball. I think we gave up a lot of second-chance points. So, just trying to rebound a ball, and that’s when you get out in transition and not get stagnant on offense trying to just play iso-ball all the time.”

Play

Darius Garland said the Celtics played "playoff basketball" in the second half Darius Garland reflects on the Cavaliers' third quarter, saying the Celtics turned up their intensity. The point guard then discusses how the team can improve in their next meeting with Boston on Monday. 2023-03-02T03:30:22Z

Tatum finished the night with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists on 13-of-21 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from distance. Brown didn’t play quite as well, but he still put up 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 6-of-15 shooting overall and 2-of-5 shooting from deep.

Garland also noted how intense the game felt, especially since it was between two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

“We felt that all along,” said Garland. “We know it’s a big game. Know it’s a big game for them as well. Just trying to set the tone. The East is really tough. We know that they’re number one. They know that we’re one of the rising teams in the East. So, I mean, it was going to be a battle regardless. And that’s what it was to the final buzzer.”

Cavaliers Coach Sounds Off on Jayson Tatum

In addition to Garland’s comments about Tatum, Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff also had something to say. He said that when Tatum is as hot as he was against the Cavaliers, there’s not much to do but “tip your hat.”

“I think he just had a really good night; you go back, just from your mind’s eye, and he got more to his shots tonight,” Bickerstaff said via the Cavaliers’ official YouTube channel. “He likes that step-back going left; that’s difficult to guard when he’s got it going. But, I think he earned it tonight, and you just tip your hat to him because he had a hell of a night.”

Play

Cavs vs Celtics Post Game: J.B. Bickerstaff Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke to the media following a 113-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 1, 2023. 2023-03-02T03:42:34Z

Richard Jefferson Sends Message to Jayson Tatum

Ahead of the Celtics’ contest against the Cavaliers, Tatum had been struggling. He received a message from former NBA player and current media member Richard Jefferson about getting through this tough stretch.

“If you’re going to go to the NBA Finals, this is the halfway point, this is the halfway mark. So, to say he needs some rest, I don’t know how much rest he got over the All-Star break, but we do know that there was an extended seven, eight-day period where there was only one game because he didn’t play the game before,” Jefferson said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “This is part of the growing up process. If you’re going to do this, and you’re going to be an MVP candidate, you’re going to be counted on for 35-to-40 minutes a night for 82 games. He’s in that conversation, but he’s gotta get through this tough spot.”