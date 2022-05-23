Celtics Linked to Former First-Overall Pick in Latest Trade Proposal

Despite their successful second half of the season this past year, the Boston Celtics could have some work to do this offseason. They won’t have any cap space to work with, but since all of their crucial rotation players will be under contract, they could potentially be active in the trade market.

Boston’s starting five is solid. The group of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams has played at a championship level. In turn, most of the moves they make this offseason will likely be to improve the team’s depth. However, one proposal suggests that Boston should shake things up in a big way.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would see the Celtics land a new starting center. The deal sends Robert Williams, Derrick White, and Aaron Nesmith to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for big man Deandre Ayton.

Ayton, the first-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, will be entering his fifth NBA season next year. Despite being only 23 years old, his time with the Suns may already be coming to a close.

Ayton’s Issues With the Suns

Last offseason, Ayton and the Suns could not come to an agreement on a contract extension. Since 2008, only two first-overall picks have not received rookie extensions. Ayton is one, and the other is Anthony Bennett, who spent just four years in the league on four different teams.

Phoenix was unceremoniously eliminated from the playoffs this season by the Dallas Mavericks, and Ayton only played 17 minutes in Game 7. Head coach Monty Williams said the reasoning behind this decision was “internal,” leaving many questioning what Ayton’s future with the team looks like.

Suns GM James Jones gave the impression that they expect Ayton to be back, but it’s clear that the relationship between him and the team is rapidly deteriorating. Before the season even began, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that “ Ayton did not feel valued by this Phoenix organization.”

Despite all this, the Suns still hold the rights to match any offer Ayton receives this offseason, as the young center will be a restricted free agent. However, if Ayton makes it clear that he no longer wants to play in Phoneix, they may be better off parting ways with him via a sign-and-trade. That’s where the Celtics could step in.

Ayton’s and Williams’ Value in New Roles

Throughout his entire career, Williams has dealt with a plethora of injury issues. Even now, Williams is missing time during the postseason with an injured knee. And while Ayton has battled his fair share of ailments, his injuries have not been as consistent as Williams’.

The Suns big man averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this past season while shooting 63.4% from the field. However, Ayton is a much more traditional big man than Williams, so he may have trouble fitting in with Boston’s current defensive scheme.

Deandre Ayton was impressive tonight. Scored in every way for the Suns with 28 points on 20 shots. Post ups. Off the dribble. Hit a 3 too. Ayton has come a long way. Without Booker he stepped up like he needed to before CP3 owned the 4th. pic.twitter.com/lc3D3N5hFq — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 23, 2022

As for Williams, his defensive potential and status as a constant lob threat would be a dream come true for Chris Paul and the Suns. Phoenix would also be receiving a quality backup point guard in White, solving some of their issues at that position.

This deal is extremely unlikely, considering how much success the Celtics have had this season with Williams as their starting center. However, if they wanted a change of pace, Ayton could very well be on the trade block this summer, and teams will surely come knocking.