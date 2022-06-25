Celtics Linked to 25-Year-Old All-Star as Offseason Trade Target

The Boston Celtics are in an interesting position this summer. They are coming off of an impressive Finals run and looking to improve their squad heading into next year. However, they don’t have any money to work with in free agency (outside of their $6.3 million MLE).

That being said, they do have a bunch of different TPEs they can use, meaning they can trade for players without having to match their salary. The biggest of their TPEs is a $17.1 million one they received when Evan Fournier joined the New York Knicks last year.

One player who could potentially be a target for them with the TPE is San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray. Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston brought up the idea in a recent article detailing potential trade targets.

Dejounte Murray is 25 years old and has 2 years remaining on his current contract. He made my 2nd Team All NBA this past season. Any team with title aspirations would happily trade 3 picks for him. Note: He would fit under the Celtics available $17.1M TPE (via Evan Fournier). https://t.co/3CLjz1NcUu — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) June 25, 2022

Murray has two more years left on his contract. He’s set to make roughly $16.6 million next season and $17.7 million the following year. At 25 years old, Murray still has a ton of room to grow, and he even made his first All-Star team this past year.

However, Hartwell did point out some pros and cons of potentially trading for Murray.

Pros and Cons of Murray-Celtics Trade

According to Hartwell, a trade for Murray is probably unlikely if the Celtics decide to roll with Marcus Smart as their starting point guard. Simultaneously, he did admit that it could still be a possibility due to Murray’s connection to head coach Ime Udoka.

“While Murray seems like an unlikely target if Boston keeps Marcus Smart at point guard, he did overlap with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for three seasons in San Antonio,” Hartwell wrote.

Udoka was an assistant coach in San Antonio for the first three seasons of Murray’s career from 2016-2019, so there’s a very clear connection there. However, his playstyle certainly does overlap with Smart’s.

Both are defensive-minded guards who struggle with their outside shots. Although, Murray is very clearly the better player at this point in their careers. He didn’t win Defensive Player of the Year like Smart, but he averaged close to a triple-double last season and led the league in steals.

This past season, Murray averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals on 46.2% shooting from the field and 32.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Murray’s elite play last year did, however, set a very high market value for him.

What It Would Cost to Trade for Murray

According to Jake Fischer on his Please Don’t Aggregate This podcast, the current value for Murray on the trade market is three first-round picks.

“They’ve told multiple teams that I’ve spoken to have called them that the price is a Jrue Holiday-like deal,” Fischer reported. “Three first-round picks seems to be the benchmark.”

In the Holiday deal, the New Orleans Pelicans got back Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-rounders, and two pick swaps. Hypothetically speaking, the Celtics could offer a similar package.

Their best package (without giving up any of their core rotation players) for Murray would be something along the lines of Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, first-rounders in 2023, 2025, and 2027, and pick swaps in 2024 and 2026. That, however, would leave the Celtics without control over their own picks until 2028.

Trading for Murray would cost Boston an arm and a leg, but it would also create a young, elite, defensive-minded Big 3 to lead them for years.