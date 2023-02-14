Derrick White Reveals Secret to Recent Hot Stretch After Latest Honors

After a little bit of a rough patch a couple of weeks ago, the Boston Celtics have picked things up again. They’ve won four games in a row and six of their last seven. Their most recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies on February 12 (Super Bowl Sunday) was even more impressive because of who they were missing.

Boston was without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon, but they still picked up a win, in large part thanks to Derrick White. The Celtics guard played extremely well against the Grizzlies, and after the game, he gave some insight into how he prepares for games where he’s going to be asked to do more.

“I tell myself just to have good energy,” White said via CLNS Media. “I feel like when I have good energy, whether they’re [Boston’s injured players] in or not, I’m able to do some good things out there. So, I just tell myself that before every game just to bring the energy. And then, make shots, miss shots, just make the right play.”

Derrick White on His Recent HOT STREAK For Celtics BOSTON, MA — Celtics Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla spoke to reporters following the Celtics 119-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Super Bowl Sunday. White scored 23 points while Sam Hauser added 20 points, Al Horford with 16 points and Payton Pritchard with 12 points for Boston. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS… 2023-02-12T22:48:30Z

Jayson Tatum struggled with efficiency against the Grizzlies, and White was one of the players who stepped up in his place. White ended the game with 23 points, three rebounds, and 10 assists on 8-of-20 shooting from the floor and 4-of-9 shooting from behind the three-point line.

However, the win over Memphis was just the latest in a long line of impressive games from White. In fact, White just won the first Player of the Week honors of his career.

Over the past four games, White has averaged 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, and the Celtics have gone 4-0.

Grant Williams’ Contract Demands Revealed

Meanwhile, the Celtics are going to have to worry about some contract issues this summer. Among them will be Grant Williams, who is going to be a restricted free agency this summer. Ahead of this year’s trade deadline, there were some trade rumors swirling around Williams, but he stuck around.

According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein and his newsletter The Stein Line, it was reported that he is looking for a contract similar to the one San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson signed.

”The Celtics, to no one’s surprise, did not trade Grant Williams,” Stein wrote. “Making minor tweaks was the understandable preference for the defending Eastern Conference champions when they ranked as the league’s only team with a win total in the 40s entering Monday’s play. Yet rumbles persist that various teams are monitoring the situation and curious about Williams’ future there. Williams is poised to become a restricted free agent this summer and said to be seeking a contract in the Keldon Johnson-in-San Antonio, $20-million-annually range.”

Payton Pritchard Excited to Help Celtics Win

After some trade drama ahead of the deadline, Payton Pritchard revealed that his mind has already reset.

“My minds already reset, and I’ve already been open about where I was at,” Pritchard said via NBC Sports Boston. “And I’m here now. I’m a professional at the end of the day, I’m gonna work, and any minute I’m gonna play because I love to play basketball. This whole thing about what everybody’s been saying, you know, I love this city, I love this organization, I love my teammates, this is like one of the best…I’m here, and I do love it here, and I’m committed. I wanna help this team any way I can to win a championship.”