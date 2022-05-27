GM Reveals Celtics’ Biggest ‘Frustration’ With Trade Deadline Addition

The Boston Celtics were very active at this year’s trade deadline. They acquired Derrick White and Daniel Theis, loading up for their eventual run to the Eastern Conference Finals (and potentially beyond). Both White and Theis have played crucial roles for Boston as injury issues have arisen throughout the postseason.

Both play very different roles for Boston. Theis doesn’t get much run in the regular rotation, but White is often head coach Ime Udoka’s first option off the bench. However, there has been some frustration with White since he joined the team.

According to an anonymous Eastern Conference GM spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com about White and his performance so far in Boston. The GM revealed that White has had some issues adapting to his new role and expectations, but not necessarily in a bad way.

“They did not expect him to come in and be a scorer. The frustration is that sometimes he seems to feel like he needs to be a shooter because that is how the offense is set up and his teammates are shooting it so much,” the GM explained.

White’s performance in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat has shown his progression in this mindset.

White’s Improvements at Knowing His Role

In Games 1 and 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, White struggled. (He missed Game 2 due to the birth of his son.) He shot just 1-for-6 from the field in those two games, including 0-for-1 from three-point range. However, he began to turn things around in Games 4 and 5.

Game 4 saw White enter the starting lineup in place of an injured Marcus Smart, who was dealing with an ankle sprain. White dropped 13 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in that game, and despite his poor shooting splits (4-for-14 from the field and 1-for-8 from three), he was aggressive. After the game, White revealed that his mindset was to stay aggressive rather than settle.

“I said this morning, ‘if I was gonna fail, I’m gonna do it aggressively and just try to get back to how I play,’” White revealed. “Obviously, got off to a good start and just tried to keep going for 48 minutes.”

White followed up his Game 4 shift with an even-more-impressive Game 5. The veteran guard had 14 points and five assists on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. The only two shots he missed were threes, but he picked his spots better and adjusted his offense rather than settling for threes.

This is exactly how the Celtics want White to play. They want him to play to his strengths rather than his weaknesses.

White Has ‘Huge Impact’ Regardless of Scoring

During his conversation with Deveney, the GM noted that Boston wants White to focus on playing great defense and getting to his floater, which he utilizes so well. They also noted that White’s playstyle would work well against the Golden State Warriors.

“They want him to defend, which he does so well, and use the floater. If they play Golden State he is going to be huge because he defends cutters so well,” the GM explained. “But he can score zero points and still have a huge impact. He just needs to know when the 3-pointer is not falling, go to the floater, that is a very good part of his game.”

Derrick White: floater game ✅ pic.twitter.com/m1gwhnnRFW — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 9, 2022

The Warriors have already advanced to the NBA Finals, but the Celtics still have some work to do if they wish to meet them there. Their Game 6 matchup against the Heat will be on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, and a win would send them to the NBA Championship.