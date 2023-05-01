Celtics’ Derrick White Issues Statement on Joel Embiid, Sixers Ahead of Game 1

The Boston Celtics find themselves gearing up for Game 1 of what is expected to be a challenging Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers, with tip-off slated to commence at 7:30 PM (EST) Monday evening.

MVP front-runner Joel Embiid is viewed as doubtful heading into the contest with a right knee sprain, though, Derrick White told reporters during a practice day media session that, whether or not the big man suits up, the team’s mindset needs to remain the same.

“I mean he’s most likely the MVP, he does a lot of things for them but they got a lot of good players on this team. So whether he plays or doesn’t play, we have to have the same mindset…We talked about it here. We got to have the right mindset regardless of if he plays or doesn’t play, that can’t change,” Derrick White said of Joel Embiid’s injury status.

"Whether [Joel Embiid] plays or doesn't play, we have to have the same mindset" Derrick White on preparing for Philly pic.twitter.com/HCj9oswRQr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2023

Derrick White would also note during his interview that while preparing for a Joel Embiid-less Sixers team is different, ultimately, “he doesn’t play 48 minutes so those minutes where he’s out of the game we gotta get ready for anyway so we talked about it and I think we’re ready to go.”

The Celtics and 76ers squared off against one another on four separate occasions throughout the 2022-23 campaign, with Boston coming away with a 3-1 series win. During said contests, Joel Embiid went on to post astounding averages of 36.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 61.2% from the field.

In their last outing against Celtics, the big man went off for a 52-point performance while shooting 80.0% from the floor.

Joe Mazzulla Sends Message to Celtics Guard Marcus Smart

Though it may have taken longer than some may have expected, the Boston Celtics ultimately managed to beat the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round series matchup in six games.

Following the contest, head coach Joe Mazzulla was fired up with excitement whilst back in the locker room where he shed light on just how important Marcus Smart is to the club’s success.

“That’s the f—ing Marcus Smart we know and want,” Joe Mazzulla said of Marcus Smart. “When you’re that, we’re great.”

feels good to close it out ☘️ pic.twitter.com/lon50QhglQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 28, 2023

Logging 32 minutes during last Thursday’s affair, Marcus Smart finished off with 22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from deep and tied for the highest plus-minus rating on the night at +11.

Jayson Tatum Apologizes to Janet Jackson After Celtics Win

Thursday’s Game 6 was held in Atlanta at State Farm Arena which, as a result, pushed back an already scheduled Janet Jackson concert.

After winning the contest, Jayson Tatum issued an apology to “the legend” for not originally closing things out back in Boston.

“I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson,” Jayson Tatum told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “We were supposed to close it out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she see this. I apologize for that.”

"I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson. We were supposed to close it out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she see this. I apologize for that." — Jayson Tatumpic.twitter.com/juYatAssYt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2023

Though the Celtics struggled to close Atlanta out prior to Game 6, Jayson Tatum put forth incredible efforts on a nightly basis throughout the series and he averaged 27.2 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35% from deep.