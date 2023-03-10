Derrick White Sounds Off on Smart & Brogdon After Celtics Beat Trail Blazers

Despite some recent struggles, the Boston Celtics have put together a great season this year. Their three-headed guard rotation of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Derrick White has exceeded expectations this year. So much so that it’s unfortunate that all three can’t be in the team’s closing lineup.

On many occasions, White has been the odd man out when it comes to Celtics closing lineups. When asked about those decisions and how he feels when he’s not in the closing lineup, White was very level-headed.

“I mean, I’m playing basketball,” White said after Boston’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers via CLNS Media. “I’m blessed. So, I’m really trying just to have the right perspective on things. But just understand that it’s a team game. There’ll be times when I’m going to need to close. There’s going to be times when Malcolm, Smart – I mean, it’s hard to take them out of the game as well. So, anytime I’m out there, I’m just trying to do things to help us win the game. And even if I’m off the court, just be a good teammate and trust that the people out there are going to help us win.”

The veteran guard has been having an amazing season on both sides of the ball. He’s getting serious All-Defense consideration and has been a great initiator on the offensive end, too. However, with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Robert Williams, Smart, and Brogdon, head coach Joe Mazzulla has some tough decisions to make when it comes to rotations.

White has appeared in all 67 of the Celtics’ games this year and is playing 27.9 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 45.7% shooting from the field and 37.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Marcus Smart Puts Celtics on Notice

Before the Celtics broke their three-game losing streak against the Trail Blazers, Smart had a strong message for the team, urging them to play harder.

“Just play harder. You know, we got to play harder,” Smart said via Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston. “Teams are coming in here and out toughing us, you know, and that’s one thing we try to pride ourselves on. Especially early on in the season was, you know, being the tougher team, and right now we’re not, and teams are coming in and out-toughing us. So, I feel fixing that will fix a lot of things. Having that tough mentality coming back in and, you know, throwing the first punch, and if you do get hit, hit back and get up, and everything else will start kind of slowly coming back together.”

Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Celtics

In addition, Brown sent a similar message to the Celtics when they were struggling most, emphasizing that there are no moral victories at this point in the season.

“In the midst of the storm, I think that was a valiant effort. But there’s no moral victories in this s***. Like, we gotta win games, period,” Brown said via NBC Sports Boston. “And I gotta be better at spots in overtime and through the game, I feel like I rushed some shots that I wish I could have back. But, overall, we just have to have a fighter’s mentality, and we gotta play to win.”