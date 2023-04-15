Derrick White Issues Statement on Robert Williams After Celtics Beat Hawks

On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics picked up their first win of the postseason. After battling through the regular season, they were matched up with the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. In Game 1, they picked up a dominant 112-99 victory.

Boston’s defense led the way, as the Hawks only eclipsed the 30-point mark in a single quarter, and in the first, they only managed to put up 19. Robert Williams played a big part in that, and after the game, Derrick White gave the big man credit for his play on both ends of the court.

“He was great for us on both ends,” White said of Williams. “Just active. Flying around. When you drive or have people coming over, he’s always just an outlet for us… He had a huge game. It’s nice to have him out there with us.”

Williams has been in and out of the lineup all season long, dealing with a myriad of different injuries. In turn, he’s been a steady member of the Celtics’ bench unit, but he’s grown to fit the role well, inserting intensity when the team needs it most.

Against the Hawks, he put up some solid stats. The big man finished the game with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal on 6-of-6 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, White had a monster game. He put up 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor and 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Marcus Smart Puts Celtics on Notice

Marcus Smart looking like himself. pic.twitter.com/w1k1bgx9b8 — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) April 15, 2023

Ahead of the playoffs, the Celtics were getting revved up and ready to go, as they will be attempting to avenge their NBA Finals loss from last year. Marcus Smart sent a strong message to the team on what their mentality has to be.

“We have an opportunity to do something great and do something special that doesn’t come around a lot. And may not ever come around again,” Smart said during an interview with Fox News Digital. “So, understanding and being very thankful for the moment we have, and understanding that we only get one shot at this. And this may be our only shot. So, let’s not take this for granted and leave everything we have on the court.”

Jaylen Brown’s Celtics Future Discussed

Celtics Hawks Preview W/ Howard Beck Howard Beck joins the Green With Envy Podcast to provide a Celtics vs.Hawks Preview ahead of the Celtics' opening-round match-up against the Hawks. The guys dive into the matchups, whether the Hawks can steal a game or two, and why the Celtics are bonafide contenders for a championship this year. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 7:45 -… 2023-04-14T15:48:06Z

In other news, during a recent edition of the Green With Envy podcast, Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck spoke about Jaylen Brown’s potential desires and the rumors surrounding them.

“For players in Jaylen Brown’s position, who were drafted to this team,” Beck said. “You didn’t choose the team. You may like the team. You may like your teammates. You may have great regard for the organization. It’s still not the team you chose or the city you chose. And you may have other priorities. But the one thing I’ve heard about Jaylen Brown…What I’d heard from people around the league over the last couple of years was this constant theme of not the whole Jaylen versus Jayson [Tatum] thing. It’s not about whether or not they get along. Or about whether they like each other like playing together or everything else.”