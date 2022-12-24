Derrick White Claps Back After Fans Call Him Out for ‘Unacceptable’ Performances

After an extremely hot start to the year, the Boston Celtics fell into a slump in December. Heading into Friday night’s contest, they were 1-6 in their last seven games, but a big-time win over the Minnesota Timberwolves helped snap that skid.

While Jaylen Brown (36 points) and Jayson Tatum (30 points) led the team in scoring, Derrick White came up big for Boston, too. He had been struggling from behind the three-point arc heading into the contest, and Celtics fans called him out for “unacceptable” performances.

“Sorry but I have to put Derrick White on blast. This is not acceptable for how many minutes he plays,” a Reddit user wrote. He included an image with White’s box scores in the month of December.

Derrick White rocking the new haircut 👀 pic.twitter.com/eEMaWjWNIL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 23, 2022

During Boston’s early hot streak, White was killing it from three-point land. On the season, he’s still shooting 37.6% on the season from deep. However, in the month of December, he’s shooting a measly 20.0% from distance on 3.6 attempts per game, all while averaging 24.9 minutes.

However, in Boston’s win over Minnesota, White responded to the criticism with a phenomenal game. He was third on the team in scoring with 18 points, shooting 8-of-13 from the floor and adding in five rebounds and three assists, too. But what’s even more impressive is that White played as well as he did while also shooting 0-for-3 from three-point range.

White was able to find different ways to impact the offense. Instead of solely relying on his three-point shot, White was extremely aggressive, which led to some great looks around the rim.

Jayson Tatum Urges Derrick White to Be Aggressive

The Celtics struggled offensively in the month of December, and White’s shooting slump has been a big part of it. It’s obviously not completely his fault, but he and other Boston role players have struggled mightily from behind the arc.

But while his shooting touch hasn’t been there lately, Jayson Tatum made sure to encourage White before the game. He revealed that he told White to stay aggressive against the Timberwolves.

“D-White is the ultimate teammate, somebody that everybody would love to play with,” Tatum said. “So just letting him know that we need him and how I love playing with him. And I need him to be aggressive.”

Play

Jayson Tatum: "We needed a win" | Celtics vs Timberwolves BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed following the Celtics 121-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Celtics snapped a three game losing streak, and with their win and the Bucks loss to the Nets, the Boston Celtics now sits in first place leading into their game against Milwaukee on Christmas Day.… 2022-12-24T04:38:51Z

Jayson Tatum Points Out Celtics Offensive Issues

The team’s shooting slump has obviously played a huge part in their struggles as of late. They were red-hot from behind the arc to start the year, and once that touch went away, they had to adapt.

Tatum revealed that he thinks the Celtics have been playing a little too timidly. He said that they can’t lose focus when they miss shot.

“We just got to regroup. We gotta learn how to win again,” Tatum said. “I think it’s not as simple as that, but we gotta get back to having fun. I think we playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be loose, it’s supposed to be competitive, but I get a sense of like everybody wants to make every shot, myself included. Our body language when we miss shots and things like that, it’s contagious. And that’s just part of it. We’re not going to make every shot. We’re going to turn the ball over. It’s all about how we respond.”