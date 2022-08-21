Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Deal Veteran Guard for 2 Depth Players

The Boston Celtics struggled with depth in the NBA Finals last year, and in the end, they weren’t able to get things done against the Golden State Warriors. But Brad Stevens wasted no time addressing their depth issues this offseason.

He signed Danilo Gallinari in free agency and made a big-time trade for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon. And while those two moves helped their playmaking and shooting needs, they are still lacking at the backup big position and have very little wing depth.

Boston’s guard rotation is elite, but what if they sacrificed one of their guards in an attempt to improve their depth at the aforementioned positions? A trade I proposed for CelticsBlog would see them do just that, striking a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade:

Celtics receive: Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber

Mavericks receive: Derrick White, second-round pick

The Celtics have one of the deepest backcourts in the league. What if Brad Stevens traded Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, or Payton Pritchard? https://t.co/AgDBuq4YzB pic.twitter.com/lqj5SpMpQm — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) August 15, 2022

This deal would see the Mavericks attempt to replace Jalen Brunson, while the Celtics would be gaining some solid depth at the two positions where they are lacking just that.

Trade Gives Celtics Improved Depth

The additions of Brogdon and Gallinari were great moves, but if the Celtics wanted to continue down the pathway of improving their depth, this deal could help. White is a great player, but with Brogdon now in the mix, Boston could afford to trade a guard.

“Another potential option could be to make a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. If they wanted to replace Jalen Brunson, would they consider giving up Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber for White and a second? That would give the Celtics a backup wing and a backup five. Is the trade-off worth it for Boston?,” I wrote for CelticsBlog.

Reggie Bullock since returning from Covid 12/31 (including playoffs) 59 games: 10.5 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.5 APG on 42/39.7/87 Bullock kept this pace up back from March throughout the entire postseason, and it's easy to see this being his statline in 2022-23 for the full season https://t.co/FKp79PlOrI — Mavs / Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) August 12, 2022

Not only would Brogdon be able to step up in place of White, but Payton Pritchard would also be able to step into a larger role. The Celtics wouldn’t have any issues with their guard depth still, and both Bullock and Kleber would be able to fit in nicely.

But what exactly would each of them bring to the table?

How Bullock and Kleber Help Celtics

Bullock would come to Boston as a great 3&D player. He’s proven to be a solid defensive stopper and a knockdown three-point shooter. The veteran can be a bit streaky at times, but coming off the bench, he’d be an amazing depth piece for Boston.

Last season with the Mavericks, Bullock averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 40.1% shooting from the field and 36.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Kleber would be a versatile big man who could play the four and the five for Boston. He’s a solid enough defender to fit into Boston’s schemes, but he can also stretch the floor. Last year, he averaged 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 39.8% shooting from the field and 32.5% shooting from distance. Both of those numbers were career lows, however, and outliers from his previous seasons.

Trading White could help the Celtics add some crucial depth, but it might be smart to head into the season first, see how things work, and circle back on a deal like this around the trade deadline.