Celtics Linked to 26-Year-Old Defensive Guard as Offseason Trade Target

The Boston Celtics don’t need to make any major moves this summer. They were two wins away from taking home their 18th NBA Championship and every player in their regular rotation will be on the roster next season. The only player who will be an unrestricted free agent is Luke Kornet.

However, just because Boston doesn’t need to make big-time changes doesn’t mean they won’t explore the trade market. It’s unlikely that they part ways with any of their core players, but they don’t have to. Their TPEs will allow them to trade picks in exchange for players who can help them win now.

One player who was brought up as a potential trade target for Boston using their TPE was Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. The idea was brought up by Yossi Gazlan of HoopsHype when discussing potential offseason trade options for Boston.

“Some players they could pursue with their trade exceptions include… Dillon Brooks… The Celtics have all their future first-round picks to offer going forward, and they’ve shown a willingness to trade them when they traded one for Horford and another for White since Stevens took over,” Gozlan wrote.

However, Brooks was crucial to Memphis’ success this past season, so trading him may not be on their offseason to-do list. There’s only one reason why they would trade him.

Why Grizzlies Would Trade Brooks

Memphis just wrapped up a phenomenal season that saw them finish second in the Western Conference. They were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors, but they also had to deal with the loss of superstar point guard Ja Morant in the second round.

Brooks was a crucial member of their squad, however, he only appeared in 32 regular-season games for the Grizzlies this past year due to an ankle injury. That being said, he was able to play in 11 of the Grizzlies’ 12 playoff games, missing just one game due to a suspension.

During the regular season, Brooks averaged 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 43.2% shooting from the field and 30.9% shooting from distance. He averaged 27.7 minutes per game.

However, the one reason Memphis could look to trade Brooks this summer. Next season will be the last year of Brooks’ contract, and he’s set to make $11.4 million. He’ll likely be looking to get paid, so if the Grizzlies aren’t interested in being the one to pay him, they could look to move him.

Brooks would be an ideal fit in Boston.

Brooks’ Fit on Celtics

As noted by Gozlan, the Celtics should be looking for help on the wing this summer. More specifically, players that can defend well and hit threes.

“The Celtics’ biggest need in free agency is a 3-and-D wing player who can give Tatum and Brown some relief,” Gozlan wrote.

Brooks is a great on-ball defender who plays with tremendous energy, and while he didn’t shoot the ball particularly well from deep last year, he’s a career 34.8% shooter from distance, which is passable.

The 26-year-old wing would likely be nothing more than a one-year rental, but in that one year, he could provide the Celtics with some much-needed support.