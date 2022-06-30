25-Year-Old 3&D Guard Listed as Celtics Offseason Target

The Boston Celtics are on the prowl. Free agency is almost upon us and the Celtics will likely be looking to improve their depth. They have a $6.3 million MLE available to them, and they could also look to attack the trade market with their TPEs.

That being said, multiple ideas have been brought up in regard to the former of those two methods of improvement. If they use their MLE wisely, they could add a player who could seriously improve their roster and create a more well-rounded rotation.

One player who they have been connected to is Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo. The Kings declined to pick up his team option, and he will now be an unrestricted free agent. Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reported that he will likely be a target for Boston.

“Donte DiVincenzo, now a free agent after Sacramento decided not to extend a qualifying offer to the talented wing player, is stacking up as another Celtics target,” Murphy wrote.

After being traded to the Kings at last year’s trade deadline, things quickly went south. DiVincenzo and the Kings ended on bad terms.

DiVincenzo Not Happy With Kings

James Ham, a Kings insider for ESPN 1320, spoke about DiVincenzo’s situation on an episode of The King’s Beat podcast. He said that DiVincenzo and his team believe that the Kings tried to intentionally lower his market value by not giving him the minutes he deserved.

“DiVincenzo and his group are not at all happy with the Sacramento Kings. They believe that the Kings, very specifically, did not start him down the stretch of the season to limit his value in free agency,” Ham stated.

The 25-year-old shooting guard appeared in 25 games for the Kings last season after being dealt there, averaging 26.6 minutes per game, but only starting once. In those minutes, the guard averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals on 36.2% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from deep.

When the Kings declined his team option, it was rumored that plenty of teams around the league will show interest in the guard.

DiVincenzo Will Garner Lots of Interest

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the shooting guard will have plenty of suitors on the open market. As an unrestricted free agent, DiVincenzo will be free to sign anywhere he wants.

“The Sacramento Kings are declining to offer Donte DiVencenzo a qualifying offer, which will make him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN. There will be significant interest in DiVencenzo on the open market,” Wojnarowski reported.

At just 25 years old, DiVincenzo has plenty of room to grow as a player. Plus, he technically has a championship pedigree, as he was a part of the Milwaukee Bucks team that won it all a couple of seasons ago (though he was injured during the playoffs).

DiVincenzo’s defense-first playstyle fits in perfectly with what the Celtics are trying to do. If he can shoot the three-ball efficiently, he’d be an ideal tool to have coming off the bench in Boston.

The big question is whether or not the Celtics will be able to snag him with nothing more than their $6.3 million MLE. Some teams have $10.2 million MLEs available to them, and others can simply sign him using cap space. There will undoubtedly be plenty of teams looking to sign DiVincenzo, but the Celtics should be one of them.