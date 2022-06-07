NBA Insider Reveals Celtics’ X-Factor to Square off With Draymond Green

The Boston Celtics fell into Draymond Green’s trap in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Their 19 turnovers were the main reason they lost the game, but simultaneously, they allowed the Golden State Warriors star to get under their skin.

Green received his first technical foul in the first quarter, but would not earn another for the remainder of the contest. Despite this, he continued to pester the Celtics in every way he could, getting into dust-ups with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Grant Williams.

In an interview with Heavy.com, ESPN analyst Doris Burke gave her take on the situation. According to her, there’s one player on the Celtics who could be able to match the intensity of Green, thus putting the two teams on an even playing field.

“It’ll be interesting to see does Boston engage at all? Because Draymond is going to do his thing, if he scores he’s going to flex underneath, he’s going to let you hear it. There’s going to be a level of physicality. The one person I think might be able to talk as much as him that I’ve seen, and I think he’s been tremendous and actually I think it’ll be interesting to see can he find the magic he had earlier in the playoffs, is Grant Williams,” Burke stated.

Draymond needs to start playing basketball or he’s gonna end up on the Grant Williams show — Grant Williams Fan Club 🐐 (@GWillyFanClub) June 6, 2022

Williams and Green got into it in the first quarter, which resulted in Green’s only technical of the game.

Green’s Beef With Williams

A little over halfway through the first, Williams got called for a foul against Green. However, upon further review, even the ESPN announcers admitted that the foul was incorrect. Green bulldozed through Williams, knocking him over.

After the play, Williams stood up and went back to guarding Green, pressing up against him before the ball was inbounded. Green took exception to this, shoving Williams back. The two began barking at each other, and the referees broke them up. However, Green continued to jar at Williams, earning a technical foul.

Draymond Green beefs with Grant Williams and get technical pic.twitter.com/6RtF66il1u — Buzzer Beater (@buzzerbeatersyt) June 6, 2022

Later on in the game, Green got into an altercation with Brown, resulting in the two players getting in each other’s face. Despite the incident, Green did not get another technical foul. The NBA’s officiating expert, Steve Javie, admitted that special consideration likely took place, considering that Green already had one tech.

Burke commented on this issue, too, saying that Green does a great job of “skirting the line.”

Burke: ‘Draymond Knows How Far’

When asked about Green not receiving a technical for his dust-up with Brown, Burke complimented the Warriors guard, saying that he knows his limits extremely well.

“What I think is he does the best job I’ve ever seen, I guess some people who used to watch Rasheed Wallace might say he skirted that line incredibly well, I think Draymond knows how far. He walks his toes right up to the line. You know how in a basketball game in the NBA you can have your heel hovering above the endline and it’s not considered out of bounds unless you put that heel down? It almost feels like Draymond Green marches straight up to that line,” said Burke.

Draymond managed to draw a foul by tackling Grant Williams and still ended up getting a tech, incredible — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 6, 2022

Green will undoubtedly continue to bother the Celtics for the remainder of the Celtics, but if Williams can match his intensity, as Burke believes he can, then it should put the Celtics in a good spot.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will take place at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, June 8, in Boston.