Draymond Green Sounds Off on NBA’s Message to Celtics Fans

During the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics fans weren’t afraid to be loud and proud. At every home game, they were buzzing. Whether it was cheering on their own players or loudly jeering the Golden State Warriors every chance they got.

Draymond Green, in particular, was the subject of many of their chants. TD Garden could be heard yelling out “F*** you, Draymond” throughout the series whenever the Warriors star did something they disagreed with. The chants were a point of contention for the entirety of the series.

Just recently, Green gave his thoughts on the matter, but more specifically, the comments NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made about the incident. Evidently, Silver didn’t really have a problem with Boston’s chants. During an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Green spoke about Silver’s comments.

“I used to feel like fans should be stopped from saying some of the things that they say,” Green said. “Then Commissioner Silver comes out and says, ‘Hey, those Boston fans were great,’ as they’re saying ‘F— you Draymond!’ So I’m like, ‘All right.’”

Draymond Green spoke about the trash talk from Celtics fans. More from @MarcJSpears and @andscape: https://t.co/Bxi9bX5KQI pic.twitter.com/ARsRes7iXK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 10, 2022

The Warriors forward took it a step further, though. He says that, if opposing fans are allowed to cuss players out with no repercussions, then the players should be able to swear back at them.

Green’s Request for Silver

While Green had a fairly mild initial reaction to Silver’s comments, he also said that players should be able to swear at fans. If Silver is going to tolerate the fans being outlandish toward the players, then he should allow the opposite to happen as well.

“The commissioner is the best commissioner. Like I said in my tweet, he’s probably one of the best CEOs in America, let alone commissioner of a sports league. But he’s like, ‘Oh, that’s great.’ So, response to that is, ‘Oh, that’s great, Cool. Can I turn and yell, ‘(Expletive) them?’ Because if I can, then no problem, let them yell what they want to yell, I yell what I want to yell, and I continue down the court,” Green explained.

In a shocking twist, Celtics fans do not like Draymond Green. In an equally shocking twist, the Warriors did not like Celtics fans chanting at Draymond. I'm glad we spent time clearing this up postgame. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) June 9, 2022

Green is one of the more out-there players in the league, as he’s never afraid to say what’s on his mind. He tells it how it is, and that’s why so many of his peers around the league respect him as much as they do. But simultaneously, he’s also one of the most heavily-fined players in the association.

He requested that, if fans are allowed to swear, then he should be allowed to do the same without getting fined.

Green Wants to Give it Back Without Fines

Since fans are allowed to chant whatever they want, and Silver is evidently okay with them swearing at players, Green’s sole request is that he can do the same without getting fined.

“So I think the thing for me is like, at some point, you’re kind of allowing them to do this and encouraging it in a way,” Green stated. “Because they know, ‘If I yell that to Draymond and he says that back to me, he’s getting fined $25,000 or $50,000.’ So, what’d I’d say to the commish is, ‘No problem, that was fine, let them do their thing. But let me do my thing, and don’t hit my pocketbook.”

Green got the last laugh in the Finals, winning his fourth ring in eight years, but moving forward, he just wants fair treatment for fans and players.