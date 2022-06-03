Draymond Green Throws Jab at 3 Key Celtics Players: ‘Those Guys? Eh’

The Boston Celtics stole Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, taking down the Golden State Warriors, 120-108. They rode the wave of a 40-16 fourth quarter, as they mounted a massive comeback in the final period of the contest.

Boston’s three-point shooters got hot in the fourth, as the team went 9-for-12. Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart all had two triples, while Payton Pritchard tallied the last of the bunch. However, despite the team’s red-hot shooting night, one member of the Warriors was not impressed.

Warriors star forward Draymond Green spoke about the Celtics’ shooting during his post-game press conference. He seemingly shrugged off their hot shooting night, throwing a jab at Horford, Smart, and White in the process.

“They hit 21 threes, and Marcus Smart and Al Horford and Derrick White combined for 15 of them. The guys are good shooters, but… they combined for, what, 15 out of 8; Smart, 7, 8, 15-for-23. My math right? 8, 7, and 8. Yeah, that’s 23, right. Yeah, 15-for-23 from those guys, eh, you know, so, we’ll be fine,” Green proclaimed.

Green continued on with his confidence, saying that, despite the loss, Golden State dominated for the majority of the contest.

Green on Game 1: ‘We Pretty Much Dominated’

While Boston walked away with a win in Game 1, Green doesn’t seem concerned about Golden State’s chances moving forward. He said that the Warriors “pretty much dominated” for most of the game, and that Boston’s red-hot fourth quarter isn’t enough to sway his confidence.

“They stayed within striking distance, and they made shots late. So we’ll be fine,” Green explained. “We’ll figure out the ways we can stop them from getting those threes and take them away. But no, I don’t think it was a rhythm thing. We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes. So we’ll be fine.”

"We'll be fine… we pretty much dominated the game for the first 42 minutes." Draymond Green on Warriors mindset after Game 1 loss pic.twitter.com/pNe6XJTBpD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 3, 2022

The Warriors were up by 12 points heading into the fourth quarter thanks to a great third that saw them outscore Boston 38-24. However, all of that was wiped away in the fourth as the Celtics got hot.

Despite Green’s lack of confidence, the Celtics are feeling pretty good about what they accomplished in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

Smart on Fourth Quarter: ‘Stick With It’

White and Smart spoke to the media together during post-game availability. When asked about their mentality in the fourth quarter, Smart said that it was as simple as sticking to the gameplan they’ve followed all year.

“You just believe in what you’ve been doing all year,” Smart explained. “It hasn’t been our first time being down in that position, nor in this game, let alone all season. We came in with a game plan. For us it was just to stick with it, believe in ourselves. Kept doing that. As you see, everybody starts to catch fire, get hot, things start to go our way.”

Boston’s resiliency helped them steal homecourt advantage from the Warriors. Now, if the Celtics win every game at TD Garden, they will be crowned NBA Champions. However, nabbing a 2-0 lead heading back to Boston should be the ultimate goal.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.