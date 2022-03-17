Draymond Green Defends Marcus Smart’s Controversial Play that Injured Steph Curry

The Boston Celtics moved up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings following their March 16 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

However, Boston’s win didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. Midway through the second quarter, Marcus Smart threw himself onto the floor in search of a loose ball but injured Stephen Curry as an unfortunate byproduct of his physical hustle play. As you would imagine, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn’t pleased with Smart, and the two heatedly exchanged words on the sideline shortly after.

Yet, following Boston’s win, one Warriors player defended Smart’s actions, stating that there was no malicious intent on Boston’s point guard part.

“I would expect Marcus Smart to make that play, he plays hard. I can’t call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have dove into his head. I had a pretty great look at the play, I was right up top. Maybe unnecessary, but that’s the most I can call it – unnecessary.

At every level of basketball, we’re taught to dive on the floor and go after the ball, and that’s what Marcus did. I will say that it was probably an unnecessary drive, because if you don’t go through him, then you don’t get the ball,” Draymond Green said during a post-game press conference following the game.





Steve Kerr Had Different Ideas

Green may be understanding of Smart’s style of play, considering Green himself is a physical defensive presence, but the Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, was in a far less forgiving mood.

“I thought it was a dangerous play, I thought Marcus Smart dove into Steph’s knee, and that’s what I was upset about. Lot of respect for Marcus, he’s a hell of a player, gamer, competitor. I coached him at the world cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game, and we’re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play, and I let him know,” Kerr said.





Curry’s absence for the second half of the game certainly hindered the Warriors’ chances of earning a victory on the night, but the Celtics were already in control of the game. The bigger blow to Golden State was that they finally had their big three back in place after years of injury issues, and two games in, one of their core three guys goes out injured.

Kerr has previously coached Smart with Team USA, so he is aware of the playstyle the Texas native brings to the floor, and while he wasn’t happy with the outcome, it’s hard to argue that Curry’s injury was anything more than an unfortunate outcome from a legitimate basketball play.

Smart ‘Really Down’ After Injuring Curry

Those who have witnessed Smart’s bullish brand of basketball know that his competitiveness is never coupled with bad intentions. Sure, the longest-tenured Celtic is tenacious and plays with fire, but we’ve never seen him intentionally set out to hurt another player.

“Me and Steve have that relationship from USA Basketball, so, he knows that I’d never try and hurt anybody. He knows that since I got in this league I’ve been sacrificing my body for the better of my team and my teammates. I get it, I understand, hate to see it happen to anybody. Especially playing and doing your job.

Hate to see any injury. I hope Steph’s alright. We looked at it, I didn’t even see him, I saw the ball, dove on the ball, tried to make a play. Unfortunately, that occurred. I’m really down right now about it, but that was it,” Smart said.





Smart may have been upset at injuring another player, but it’s unlikely to change his style of play. Being a hard-nosed defender who leads by example is what’s got him to the juncture of his career, and it makes no sense for Smart to change course now. The Celtics will play again on March 18 when the team takes on the Sacramento Kings.