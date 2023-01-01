Draymond Green Takes Credit for Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Success

Last year was a whirlwind for the Boston Celtics. They started off the year struggling and were sitting at around .500 by the time the middle of January rolled around. But now, they’re fresh off of an NBA Championship appearance and have the best record in the league.

When they lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals last year, it was soul-crushing for Boston’s stars. According to Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green gave Tatum a message after the Finals, and Green recently stated that it’s one of the reasons he’s been playing so well this year.

“He took it to heart and is playing at an MVP level!” Green wrote, quote-Tweeting Shelbourne’s article.

As Shelbourne wrote in her article, Tatum said that Green’s message to him wasn’t a rude one. Instead, he was just checking in and trying to build him back up after the loss.

“That’s somebody I’m close with, so we talked for a long time,” Tatum told Shelbourne. “He wasn’t rubbing it in or anything. We just talked about the Finals, about life, about him getting married. He was like, ‘Man, what people don’t realize is you get to the Finals and you play longer than anybody else and then you lose and you don’t have s— to celebrate.’ And he was really emphasizing that in the beginning of the training camp that we can’t just think we are going to get back there. It’s going to be different. We have to start all the way over. Everybody got to be committed. Everybody got to be ready because it’s not going to be easy. It’s not a guarantee that we get back.”

Jayson Tatum’s Wild Realization About LeBron James

Green isn’t the only superstar friend Tatum has made since being in the league. He’s become a megastar in his own right. Brand deals, commercials, and parties with celebrities have followed him around ever since he emerged as a star.

One of those other friends is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The long-time star is on pace to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record this year, and Tatum recently made that realization on Twitter.

“Sitting here watching the lakers play…. Sometime later this season Bron gone be able to say he’s scored more points than anyone to ever play this game… lol that’s wild,” Tatum tweeted.

Jayson Tatum Discredits Celtics Trade Rumors

While Tatum and Jaylen Brown have become one of the best star duos in the league, it wasn’t always that way. When the Celtics were struggling last year, a lot of people were suggesting that Boston trade one of the two.

Tatum spoke about these rumors recently when asked about potential comparisons to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He called out the media for the bogus ideas.

“It’s crazy, you know, this time last year, y’all wanted to trade either one of us, and now, you just said Mike and Scottie,” Tatum said. “So, we’re not as bad as you guys say we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie yet. We’re just two young guys that love to compete, love to try to help our team win every night… but you know, we gotta win. We gotta win when it counts most.”