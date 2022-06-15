Draymond Green Sends Strong Message to Celtics Star Ahead of Game 6

The Boston Celtics are down three games to two in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in a series that’s had no shortage of antics. Both teams have had their spats with each other and the referees, and it’s made for an entertaining series.

Two of the league’s most energy-filled players, Draymond Green and Marcus Smart, are going at each other on a nightly basis. Both players have picked up technical fouls this series, and with everything on the line in Game 6, the intensity should be at an all-time high.

But while both players are known for their chippiness, they’re also known for their basketball IQ. During his media availability on June 15, Green showed his respect for Smart, calling him “ the brain” of the Celtics.

“They do have a guy over there in Marcus Smart who is extremely smart, who it’s like a chess match going up against him. He is kind of the brain of that team. I think every team you kind of have that guy, that’s the brain of that team, and they have that in Marcus Smart, a guy who I have a tremendous amount of respect for and his basketball IQ,” Green explained.

Draymond says the Celtics are talented, but it would be "disrespectful" to compare this series to what it was like mentally facing LeBron pic.twitter.com/MTXmW5JfT3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 15, 2022

Green said this in response to a question about the mental challenge of this series in comparison to his matchups against LeBron James. While he admitted that this series hasn’t been as taxing mentally, Smart was the first player he mentioned in regard to Boston’s basketball intelligence.

Play

Draymond Green: "There is no one person who can STOP Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown" | Warriors Practice BOSTON, MA – Draymond Green was interviewed during media availability on Wednesday, as the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors prepare for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Warriors are up 3-2 with the Celtics’ season on the line at TD Garden. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media… 2022-06-15T19:37:25Z

Before the series, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even compared Green and Smart because of their similar on-court styles.

Kerr Compares Green and Smart

On June 1, before the series began, Kerr was asked about Smart, and more specifically, how he’s been the “heart and soul” of the Celtics. In response, Kerr stated that Smart is essentially the guard version of Green.

“Marcus, I described him yesterday as kind of the guard version of Draymond,” Kerr explained. “He’s just all over the place defensively. Really, really smart. Anticipates plays. Understands angles. The versatility to guard 1 through 5. It’s all there. So there’s a reason he won Defensive Player of the Year. He’s a great, great defender and probably an underrated offensive player as well.”

Play

Steve Kerr: Marcus Smart is 'the guard version of Draymond." SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters on Monday about the finals matchup with the Boston Celtics. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #Warriors The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media with access to all NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB teams… 2022-05-31T01:12:25Z

Both players have taken home Defensive Player of the Year honors. Smart won the award this past year and Green won the award in 2017. In addition, both have made multiple All-Defensive Teams, with Smart having earned the honor three times and Green, seven.

Smart reacted to this notion during his own June 1 press conference.

Smart on Green Comparison: ‘It’s an Honor’

When Smart was told about Kerr’s comparison, he said that it was an honor to be thrown in the same conversation as Green.

“I would [agree with the comparison]. And that’s a great comparison. It’s an honor to be compared to a guy of Draymond’s caliber, a champion, great leader, great defender,” Smart stated. “He does what he does very well. I like to look at myself as that way. I definitely take some notes from Draymond, the way he leads and the way that he plays the game.”

Play

Marcus Smart: "The ankle is a pretty serious injury" | Celtics Media Availability SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Marcus Smart was interviewed during media availability on Wednesday, as the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors prepare for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. When asked about his status and his nagging ankle injury he sustained in the playoffs, Marcus Smart said “The ankle is a… 2022-06-01T22:06:51Z

The two bulldogs will continue to scrap for the title in Game 6, which takes place at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, June 16, in Boston.