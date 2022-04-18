Kevin Durant’s Former Teammate Praises Celtics’ Growth Since Last Season

The Boston Celtics took down the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, 115-114. Not only that, but they managed to do it in incredible fashion, with Jayson Tatum nailing a game-winning layup at the end of regulation. From the perspective of a general NBA fan, it was the perfect ending to a great basketball game. And from the perspective of a Celtics fan, it was even sweeter.

Kyrie Irving dropped a game-high 39 points and made sure to interact with the TD Garden crowd in the process. He was almost single-handedly keeping the Nets in the game as Boston slowly choked away what was once a 15-point lead. But in the end, the Celtics prevailed.

It was a true battle between two teams that believe they can go all the way. Despite being the seventh seed, Brooklyn’s star duo of Irving and Kevin Durant is enough to propel them into NBA championship contention. But it wasn’t enough to earn them a win today.

Tatum’s game-winner was able to secure the win for Boston. As all good game-winners do, the moment went viral on social media. In turn, one NBA All-Star gave his thoughts on the play, as well as the Celtics’ progression since last season.

Draymond Green Chimes in on Celtics

After the game, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green commented on Boston’s final possession, noting the difference between this year’s Celtics and last year’s Celtics. More specifically, however, Green pointed out how much Celtics point guard Marcus Smart has grown:

And there’s the difference in the Celtics team. Last year Marcus Smart would’ve taken that shot. Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus smart everyone loved out of Ok State. BEAUTIFUL! Looking like a true PG again! That’s what made Him special! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 17, 2022

Throughout his years in Boston, fans have often criticized Smart for his shot selection, as well as the number of shots he takes. As Green noted, Smart would often take an open shot as soon as the ball touched his hand. But this year, Smart has grown as a playmaker and is now looking to get his teammates involved more than ever.

Smart was fairly open on the final play of the game. But instead of taking the shot, Smart pump-faked, got two defenders in the air, and dished the ball to a streaking Tatum who got an easy look at the rim. After the game, Smart talked about the moment, saying he’s learned to take his time more in those situations:

I’ve always been told that you have more time than then you realize you have. So, I just when I caught the ball, if I was open, I was going to shoot it. And then I seen two guys fly at me. So I’m like, take a pump-fake, and actually, I was about a throw it to Al off the dribble and then I saw JT cut at the last minute. Just wanted to get the easiest shot we can.





The 28-year-old was handed the reigns at the start of the season when Ime Udoka effectively named him the team’s starting point guard. This year has been his first real chance at playing that role in Boston.

Smart’s Road to Point Guard

From the moment he got drafted by the Celtics all the way up until this season, Smart wasn’t able to play point guard. There was always somebody in front of him at that position on the depth chart. First, it was Rajon Rondo. After that, Isaiah Thomas came along. Then there was Kyrie Irving. Then there was Kemba Walker.

Smart never got the chance to have the ball in his hands. As Green alluded to in his tweet, that’s the role Smart played in college at Oklahoma State, and head coach Ime Udoka finally brought it out of him once again. Evidently, all Smart needed was the right position and now, he’s thriving.

By the end of Game 1, Smart had racked up six assists to go along with 20 points and five rebounds. Obviously, though, that final play was the most important assist of them all.