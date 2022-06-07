Draymond Green Sounds off on Special Treatment in Celtics’ Game 2 Loss

The Boston Celtics fell flat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, losing 107-88 to the Golden State Warriors. Boston’s 19 turnovers (which led to 33 Warriors points) were the primary reason they lost, but the big storyline to come out of the game was the play of Draymond Green.

Green was his usual, antagonistic self. Throughout the course of the game, he got into dust-ups with Grant Williams, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum. He received a technical foul in the first quarter but managed to avoid a second, despite being involved in multiple altercations.

Draymond Green beefs with Grant Williams and get technical pic.twitter.com/6RtF66il1u — Buzzer Beater (@buzzerbeatersyt) June 6, 2022

After the game, Green was asked about whether or not he believes he should have gotten a second technical foul. In his response, Green admitted that he gets treated differently by the officials, saying that he “enjoys” and “embraces” it.

“It’s the NBA Finals. Like I said, I wear my badge of honor. It’s not that I’m saying they necessarily treat me different. I’ve earned differential treatment. I enjoy that. I embrace that,” Green stated.

The play that many Celtics fans got riled up about occurred at the end of the second quarter when Green got into it with Brown.

NBA Officiating Expert Admits to Special Consideration

Green fouled Brown on a three-point jump shot, resulting in both of them being on the floor. When Green’s legs landed on Brown’s head, the Celtics star pushed them off. Green took offense to this, shoving Brown back, leading to a face-to-face altercation.

Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown had to be separated after this interaction. pic.twitter.com/pyEdSepMjV — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

When ESPN asked Steve Javie, the NBA’s officiating analyst, about the incident, he admitted that players who have already picked up a tech (as Green did) get special treatment in regard to a second one.

“You have to consider one player definitely has a (previous) technical foul – is this enough to call a double T and eject the one player? Personally I would say nothing and I would let it just defuse as that – that’s just my opinion,” Javie stated.

Steve Javie says consideration is taken if a player already has a tech and if the action is enough for an ejection not just a tech foul. Why Draymond did not get tossed. pic.twitter.com/ra693b05vP — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 6, 2022

But his statement didn’t stop there. ESPN analyst Mark Jackson pressed him about the specific situation, asking whether or not Green’s previous technical foul should affect the ruling in regard to his altercation with Brown. Javie’s response? “Absolutely.”

“Absolutely. I think that’s part of good officiating – is the fact that you have to know who has the technical fouls and in this situation one of the players does. Is this enough to warrant an ejection is what you have to think about,” Javie explained.

Needless to say, Brown wasn’t pleased with the ruling.

Brown: ‘They Could Have Called It’

When asked about the incident after the game, Brown said that he believes the refs “could have called it” and that it was an “illegal play.”

“I’m just trying to play basketball. I feel like that was an illegal play. I feel like they could have called it, but they let it go in terms of a technical either way. But I don’t know what I was supposed to do there. Somebody got their legs on the top of your head and then he tried to pull my pants down. I don’t know what that was about,” Brown explained.

In the end, Green walked away unscathed, with only one technical foul to show for his Game 2 antics. Boston will have their chance to respond in Game 3, which takes place at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, June 8, in Boston.