Draymond Green Praises Robert Williams III for Rare Defensive Ability

Draymond Green has made a name for himself as an NBA Analyst in recent years, having created his podcast called “The Draymond Green Show” where he gives his basketball expertise, all while still playing in the NBA. Now that the Golden State Warriors are playing the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, it makes sense that he would be asked about his upcoming finals opponent.

In an interview with Colin Cowherd, Cowherd asked Green what comes to mind for him when facing the Celtics (skip to the 27-minute mark to get to this question). Green responded by singling out Robert Williams III for his ability to cover up Boston’s miscues on the defensive end.

“What jumps out at me is the way that Robert Williams III erases mistakes,” Green said. “I really enjoy watching (Boston) because they’re a damn good defensive team, but I think what people don’t realize is how many mistakes that Robert Williams covers up for… Robert Williams covers up the mistakes at the rim. He’s erasing shots left and right. Jordan Poole had one where he cut down the lane and didn’t even know he was open. I dropped it down the lane and by the time he turned to lay it up, Robert Williams came from… the opposite wing and blocked the shot. He was nowhere in the play. He had a couple more plays like that in the game.”

The following clip between the Celtics and the Warriors on March 16, 2022, is not the exact sequence that Green was referencing, but it illustrates his point on the impact Williams makes while he’s on the floor.

Green Also Praised Boston’s Other Defenders

Even though Draymond Green mentioned Robert Williams III first when praising Boston’s defense, he later went on to praise the Celtics’ other defenders, namely Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum.

“Marcus Smart covers up mistakes beneath the rim,” Green said. “He mucks up a lot of stuff. He gets gritty and gets into the ball and throws your timing and your ball screens off. Most defenses have one guy that covers up mistakes. They uniquely have two, and they play two totally different positions. You have one covering up out on the floor mistakes, and you have one covering mistakes at the rim. I think that’s what really makes their defense special. Then you have Al Horford, who just knows everywhere to be. Al Horford knows what you’re trying to do. He knows what I’m trying to do. So, when you add those ingredients, along with Jayson’s length, along with Jaylen’s length, and those other ingredients around that, you have yourself an absolutely incredible defense.”

Ime Udoka Gives Update on Robert Williams III’s Availability

Robert Williams III has been dealing with knee issues throughout most of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In Game 7 against the Miami Heat, Head Coach Ime Udoka limited Williams to 14 minutes of playing time. While Williams is still day-to-day, Udoka told Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald on May 31, 2022, that because Williams didn’t play much in the last game of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, that should help him feel better going forward.

Rob Williams continues to be day-to-day, BUT, per Udoka: "“Rob’s alright. He's good. He felt good. His minutes were low, only played 14 (Game 7). Tried to keep him in (low minutes) if we could. Beneficial for him going forward. He should feel better in general." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 31, 2022

It remains to be seen if Williams will be ready for Game 1 or if he’ll be healthy at any point during the 2022 NBA Finals.