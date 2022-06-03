Draymond Green Sounds Off After Celtics’ Game 1 Win: ‘We Pretty Much Dominated’

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics completed an epic Game 1 comeback over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. After being down 12 heading into the fourth quarter, Boston outscored Golden State 40-16 in the final frame to clinch the win.

The Warriors were 9-0 at home during the playoffs before their loss to the Celtics, however, Boston had been a dominant road team. They are now 8-2 on the road during the postseason. However, despite the loss, Golden State’s resident sparkplug is still feeling good.

After the game, Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke to the media about the loss. Although Boston’s red-hot fourth quarter was enough to earn them the win, Green said that he felt good about Golden State’s performance, stating that Golden State “pretty much dominated.”

“They stayed within striking distance and they made shots late,” Green explained. “We’ll be fine, we’ll figure out the ways we can stop them from getting those threes and take them away. I don’t think it was a rhythm thing. We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes, so, we’ll be fine.”

Green’s statement may seem a bit odd after what ended up being a 12-point loss, but the Warriors did have a stranglehold on the Celtics through three quarters.

Warriors Controlled Game Through 3rd Quarter

Boston owned the fourth, and that’s all that mattered in the end, but the Warriors were the better team by a landslide through the first three quarters of the game. And a lot of that had to do with two main factors: offensive rebounds and Stephen Curry.

The Warriors dominated the offensive glass throughout the course of the game. Through three quarters, they had pulled down 11 offensive boards. Six of those came from Kevon Looney alone. They scored 23 points on second-chance opportunities.

However, in the fourth, Boston clamped down. They only allowed one offensive rebound leading to three second-chance points.

Steph Curry is locked in from deep in Game 1! 6 1st quarter threes for Stephen Curry on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wCIwfqMJqr — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Curry was a flamethrower through the first three periods. He had 21 points in the first quarter alone and had tallied 30 through three quarters. But in the fourth, Boston held him to 2-of-6 shooting from the field and only four points.

However, while Green’s observation may have been relatively true, he also threw a subtle jab at three of Boston’s core players in the process.

Green Throws Jab at 3 Celtics Players

During his analysis of the game, Green looked at the three-point shooting of Al Horford, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart. That trio shot 15-of-23 from distance, and based on Green’s reaction, he doesn’t think that is sustainable.

“But, you know, they hit 21 threes, and Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Derrick White combined for 15 of them. So, those guys are good shooters, but… They combined for, what, 15 out of, eight, where’s Smart, seven, eight. 15 for 23. My math right? Eight, seven, and eight. Yeah, that’s 23. 15-for-23 from those guys? Eh. We’ll be fine,” Green stated.

"They hit 21 threes and Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Derrick White combined for 15 of them… 15-23 from those guys so, we'll be fine" Draymond Green after Warriors Game 1 loss pic.twitter.com/wDYZZzVRFx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 3, 2022

Green chuckled and shrugged his way through the statement, obviously unconvinced that Smart, Horford, and White can replicate their performance.

Well, they’ll have their chance to do just that in Game 2, which takes place on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.