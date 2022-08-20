2 Former Playoff Opponents Publicly Trash Celtics

The run the Boston Celtics went on last season was nothing short of incredible. After being one of the most disappointing teams in the league to start the season, they brought it all the way back, earning the second seed in the Eastern Conference and reaching the NBA Finals.

Along the way, they hosted plenty of teams at TD Garden. In the playoffs alone, the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors all had to pass through Boston, and all but one of those four teams failed. However, a couple of players on those teams recently had some complaints about their time at TD Garden.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Long Shot Podcast with Duncan Robinson and Davis Reid, Robinson, a wing for the Heat, called out the Celtics for their visitor locker room, comparing it to a high school locker room.

“If you walked in and said, ‘This is a high school locker room,’ I would say that’s a s***** high school locker room,’” Robinson said during the episode.

His claim was backed up by his guest for the episode, Bucks wing Pat Connaughton, who also slammed Boston’s visitor facilities.

“The Boston Celtics locker room is the worst visiting team locker room in the NBA,” Connaughton stated. Both Robinson and Connaughton are from the New England area, so hearing them criticize the Celtics’ facilities is quite interesting.

Robinson earned himself a big-time contract last offseason, but this past year, struggled to put things together a bit.

Year-Long Struggles for Robinson

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Robinson quickly made a name for himself thanks to his elite three-point shooting and off-ball movement. Miami handed him a huge payday last summer, but this past season, he ended up losing his starting job.

However, his struggles may have been a bit overexaggerated. Compared to his past years, he had a down year, but the criticism became a bit too harsh. Robinson appeared in 79 games for the Heat, playing 25.9 minutes a night. He averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 39.9% shooting from the field and 37.2% shooting from deep.

Sure, his shooting numbers took a dip, but shooting that percentage from distance is still solid, especially on 7.9 attempts per game. In reality, losing his starting spot was more a result of Max Strus’ impressive play rather than his poor play.

There’s still plenty of time for Robinson to turn things around, and one bounce-back year will make his deal look just right again. In fact, he was even suggested as a potential Celtics trade target back when they had their massive TPE.

Robinson Linked to Celtics as Trade Target

Back on May 5, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing potential trade targets for Boston. He mentioned Robinson as a potential candidate, explaining how his shooting could give the Celtics’ rotation a boost.

“In fact, it’s possible Boston would see Robinson’s demotion as the ultimate buy-low option. Miami can’t possibly put a high price on any Robinson deal, so if the Celtics could get him for cheap—in terms of trade assets; that salary certainly doesn’t qualify—they could find a bargain fire-baller. Since the start of 2019-20, the 6’7″, New England native has averaged 3.4 triples on 40.8 percent shooting,” Buckley wrote.

While Robinson may not be a realistic trade target anymore, he still has time to turn things around. But when he’s playing the Celtics, maybe the locker room will throw him off his game.