Heat Star Sounds off on Belief Celtics Vet Would ‘Never Play in the NBA Again’

This season has been a weird one for the Boston Celtics. After their rough start to the season, which saw them hover around .500 until January 28, they picked things up in a big way. Boston finished the year as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 51-31.

Boston’s success didn’t come without a plethora of change, however. In the 2020-21 season, the Celtics ended the year with a 36-36 record, and from there, the organization underwent some major transformations. Danny Ainge retired, Brad Stevens moved into the front office, Ime Udoka was hired as the new team’s new head coach, and the roster got completely revamped.

Those changes continued into the season, too, with Stevens making a multitude of trades and signings all throughout the year. This included adding Derrick White and Daniel Theis at the deadline, converting Sam Hauser’s contract to a standard deal, and signing a few free agents to the roster.

One of the players Stevens added was sharpshooter Nik Stauskas. The former Michigan Wolverine was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft but had been out of the league for two straight seasons prior to this year.

His comeback story was enough to warrant some serious praise from Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, who, on the April 7 edition of The Long Shot Podcast, talked at length about Stauskas’ journey back to the league.

Robinson Explains Stauskas’ Journey Back to the NBA

During the episode, Robinson and co-host Davis Reid were dishing out their NBA Awards for the season. But instead of going over the traditional awards, the duo made up their own, and one of the honors was for “Long Shot of the Year,” which is essentially just a different name for Comeback Player of the Year. While Reid chose Klay Thompson, Robinson went with Stauskas, giving a lengthy explanation for his choice:

We talked a little bit about his story on the pod. But, he was obviously out of the NBA, he was playing in Europe, and this was really his last go around. He was playing in the G-League and got a 10 day with us [the Miami Heat], went back to the G-League, and in talking to him when he was with us, it really seemed… First off, obviously, it was abundantly clear how much he had put into this. But it’s been such an interesting insight into his career because he was a lottery pick and bounced around the NBA, had all these different NBA experiences, and then all of a sudden, he was one of those guys that found himself on the outside looking in, which is such a challenging place to be because he knows he’s good enough to play an NBA and hasn’t maybe had this situation the opportunity to really prove that.





The 2nd Annual Long Shot Awards! After last year's smashing success, The Long Shot Awards return this year with a bang! Duncan, Davis, and Harry argue for their nominations across 8 different awards to recognize the standouts of the NBA season.

Stauskas was teammates with Robinson earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season when he signed a 10-day contract with the Miami Heat. He only appeared in two games with Miami, averaging 12.0 minutes a night. Robinson continued on with his explanation, diving into how Stauskas managed to defy the odds:

But to see that arc come full circle, and him get another opportunity with the Celtics after going on a crazy tear in Grand Rapids in the G-League, it was just awesome to see. So in that sense, I think so many people, whether it be fans, teams, members of the media, not us, of course, because we don’t fall into that category, had written him off and counted him out. You know, ‘Nik’s career is done, he’ll never play in the NBA again.’ And just to see him back in the NBA, playing with the Celtics, is a feel-good story, and I think it’s perfectly in line with this award and everything it stands for.

Stauskas’ Insane Run in the G-League

As mentioned by Robinson, the primary reason Stauskas was able to climb his way back into the NBA was because of a crazy run he went on in the G-League as a part of the Grand Rapids Gold, the G-League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

Stauskas combined for 100 points in just two games, scoring 57 and 43 in consecutive contests. He (obviously) won G-League Player of the Week for his efforts, averaging 50.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in the two games he played. The Gold went 2-0 in those games, and just two days after the latter of his two performances, the Celtics signed Stauskas to a two-year contract.

While Stauskas has only appeared in six games for the Celtics, he’s back in the NBA nonetheless. The journey he went through to make it back to the league was undoubtedly a tiring one, but he made it. Robinson’s choice for Long Shot of the Year makes perfect sense.