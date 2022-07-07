Celtics Linked to 8-Time All-Star Big Man as Free-Agent Target

The Boston Celtics have had a solid offseason thus far. Brad Stevens began by reportedly signing Italian forward Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract, and then followed that up by reportedly completing a trade for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon.

However, there is one fairly large hole on that roster that still needs to be filled. When the Celtics traded for Brogdon, they gave up big man Daniel Theis, leaving them without an effective backup center. Luke Kornet, who they re-signed this summer, is a solid third-string big man, but Boston still needs a backup.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing one free-agent target for every team in the league. For the Celtics, he suggested a solution to their backup big man woes. Buckley said that Boston should target former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard.

“The Celtics need more size and length on the interior, particularly after trading backup big man Daniel Theis,” Buckley wrote. “Dwight Howard may not offer a ton during what will be his age-37 season, but he still checks those boxes easily.”

Buckley noted that while it took Howard a while to adjust to being a backup, he now provides just enough oomph to give the Celtics what they need.

Howard Would Work for Celtics in Limited Role

While Howard may be a multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, he’s no longer the player he once was. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t play a role in Boston. He’s adjusted to the life of a backup point guard, and in limited minutes, would be a solid backup for Boston to consider.

“It took him a while to settle into a supporting reserve role, but now he’s handling the late-career wind-down just fine,” Buckley explained. “He can tally an impressive number of boards, blocks and point-blank buckets in roughly 20 minutes a night.”

This past season with the Lakers, Howard appeared in 60 games, starting 27 of them and averaging 16.2 minutes per contest. In those minutes, he put up 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 61.2% from the field.

Buckley isn’t the only person who has suggested that the Celtics sign Howard. Keith Smith of CelticsBlog brought him up as a potential option in a recent article.

Smith Suggests Howard for Backup Position

In his piece for CelticsBlog, Smith broke down potential options left on the market for Boston to fill their backup center position. When he mentioned Howard, Smith said that, while Howard may have lost a step, he’s still a decent enough defender.

“Howard can still block some shots and grab rebounds in his area. But he’s slipped a good deal as an athletic finisher,” Smith wrote.

At 36 years old, Howard is nearing the end of his career. However, the fact that he’s been able to play at least 60 games for three-straight seasons at his age bodes well for his ability to be a backup still.

With Robert Williams and Al Horford retaining their spots in the starting lineup, Boston doesn’t need their backup big to play a ton of minutes. But if Howard can play 15 to 20 minutes a night, it would be a worthwhile investment for the Celtics.