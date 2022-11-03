After playing his 18th NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dwight Howard has remained a free agent. At 36 years old, Howard is no longer the perennial all-star he was during his heyday with the Orlando Magic, but he believes he’s good enough to still play in the NBA.

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Howard explained to Sharpe why he believes he could help multiple teams who are trying to win a championship. Among the teams that he named was the Boston Celtics.

Howard believes he could have played a role similar to a Celtics legend on their current roster.

“I feel like I could have been the Bill Russell in this era with that team,” Howard said. “I’m all about defense. I understand it on a different level… I felt like me going to the Celtics and helping them get back that championship pedigree. They was right there last year. I feel like me being a vet, helping out some of those young guys, those young bigs.”

Howard added what kind of role he would play if he joined the Celtics.

“It ain’t like I’m trying to come in and play 35, 45 minutes, but I can give a team 20, 25 minutes and give you a good 12 to 15 points and 10 rebounds. Make sure the bench is hyped. Make sure everybody on the team is ready to go every day. I can do all that. That’s what I’ve been doing for 18 years.”

Play

Video Video related to three-time dpoy, nba champion believes celtics should add him 2022-11-03T20:58:59-04:00

Howard’s Case to Join Golden State

Besides the Celtics, the two other teams that Howard mentioned his potential fit with were the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. Howard explained why he believed he would be a good fit on the Warriors.

“They need a big. I know they have Kevon Looney, and I know they have the young boy (James) Wiseman, but I’m Dwight Howard,” Howard said. “Wiseman can learn so much from me, because he’s heading in that direction of being a great big man. I feel like in that situation, playing with all shooters like that. Steph (Curry), the way he gets open, with me setting screens, he’s going to get more open. Klay (Thompson) is the same way. Draymond (Green) in the pick-and-roll, me and him.”

Howard then delved into the influence he could potentially have on Wiseman.

“Me being able to teach Wiseman how to play defense, how to block shots. I see him as a person that’s similar to David Robinson, in his size and athleticism. There are a lot of things that I could teach him,” Howard said.

Howard said back in 2018 that the Warriors had interest in him, but he chose the Washington Wizards instead.

Howard’s Performance Last Season

Howard played in 60 games for the Lakers last season while starting 27 of them, the most he’s started in one season since his lone year with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2017-18 season.

In the 60 games he played for them, Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.2 percent from the field. Howard also had a free throw percentage of 65.8 percent, the highest he’s put up since his rookie season with the Magic.