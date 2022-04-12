Former Celtics Champion Sounds Off, Compares 2022 Celtics to 2008 Title Team

Through the first few months of the season, it looked like the Boston Celtics were headed for a second season in a row of .500 basketball. But then the calendar hit 2022. From January 1, 2022 on, the Celtics were the most dominant team in the NBA. And based on the numbers, it wasn’t even close.

From January 1 through the end of the regular season, Boston had the second-best offensive rating in the NBA at 117.9. That’s not bad, but it’s also not where Boston’s dominance shone through. Over that time span, their defensive rating was 105.2, which was 3.5 points better than second-place. To put that into perspective, the gap between the Celtics and the second-best defensive team was larger than the gap between the second-best defensive team and the 10th-best team.

A similar note can be made about their net rating, which stood at 12.7 from January 1 through the end of the year: 4.6 points better than the second-best team. That gap is larger than the one between the second-best team and the ninth-best team.

And for a team as historic as the Celtics, the streak that this Boston team went on to end the year was unlike anything the franchise has seen in the past 30 years. It was the most dominant streak of basketball in Boston since the 1990s.

Over the final 35 games of the season, the Celtics outscored teams by 15 points per game. 15. That's easily the most dominant run of the last 30 years. And the others all began the season, not ended it. pic.twitter.com/BHqnwfsr2u — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 11, 2022

The Celtics were so dominant in the latter half of the regular season that Eddie House compared them to the 2008 Celtics championship team that he was a part of.

House Compares 2022 Celtics to 2008 Celtics

On the April 6 edition of NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics postgame show, House joined Abby Chin and Brian Scalabrine after Boston’s win over the Chicago Bulls. He said that the Celtics had been “molly-wopping” teams and that the way they’d been dominating was reminiscent of the 2008 Celtics:

There hasn’t been a team that has done that since the team that we played on, that comes in and just, every time we come somewhere, take the crowd right out the game in the first quarter, and we own that arena. And I think that that’s one of the things that this team is able to do.





In 2008, the Celtics finished the regular season with a 66-16 record and went on to win the NBA championship. That team ended the year with a net rating of 10.8, a number that is over three points better than this year’s Celtics squad (7.4). However, when comparing it to the second half of this season, the 2022 Celtics actually have the edge (12.7).

Jayson Tatum Joins Club With 2008 Celtics

In addition to this year’s Celtics being compared to the 2008 team, Tatum also managed to etch his name in the Boston history books next to two members of the 2008 Celtics – Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

As pointed out by Reddit user horseshoeoverlook, in the 2022 NBA season, Tatum recorded the third-highest single-season plus/minus in Celtics history (+667). The only two players above him on the list are Pierce (+785) and Garnett (+736), both of whom posted their totals during the 2008 season.

With all the comparisons the 2022 Celtics are drawing to the 2008 team, all that’s left for them to do is cap off the year in the same way – by raising another banner.