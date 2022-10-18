Eddie House Makes Wild Prediction About Celtics Star

Since mid-way through the 2022 NBA playoffs, Jaylen Brown has been emerging as the best play finisher on the Boston Celtics.

A play finisher is simply a scorer who can attack all three levels and does most of their scoring off the catch – allowing their teammates to initiate the play and generate the scoring opportunity. Sure, there have been times when Brown has been entrusted to be a playmaker for the Celtics, but his high turnover ratio and loose dribble at speed have both been negative factors in that experiment.

Still, it appears that Brown has fully bought into his role as the team’s best scorer, and suddenly, he looks like he could take on the world, carrying his post-season scoring form into the Celtics’ pre-season competition and impressing while doing so. With that in mind, former Celtic, Eddie House, recently made a bold prediction about Brown’s upcoming season.

BOLD PREDICTION 🗣️☘️@EddieHouse_50 "I have Jaylen Brown being one of the Top 5 players for MVP this year." 😤 pic.twitter.com/ycJyLZxfy6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 17, 2022

“He has a chip on his shoulder, and I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that I have Jaylen Brown as being one of the top five players for MVP this year…If he’s going to win MVP, he’s gonna have to be the leading scorer. Look how fast he starts quarters, Jayson Tatum usually starts games slowly and finishes, if you just start the game with 12 points in the first quarter, 15, 16, points in the first quarter, think about all you have to do the rest of the game to get an easy 26 points, 27 points,” House said during an October 18 appearance on NBC Sports Boston.

During the Celtics’ NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, Brown was clearly Boston’s best offensive threat, averaging 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 34% from deep and 43.1% from the field.

Jayson Tatum Played With a Fractured Wrist

While Brown was clearly the most potent offensive weapon for the Celtics during the latter stages of the playoffs, his star teammate, Jayson Tatum, was trying to find his rhythm while playing through injury.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks in an exclusive August 21 interview, the St. Louis native revealed that he was nursing a non-displaced fracture in his wrist throughout the entire post-season – which could be an explanation for his stuttering performances against the Warriors.

"I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months" 🤯 Jayson Tatum opens up about playing through an undisclosed injury during the playoffs in live interview with Taylor Rooks in B/R app pic.twitter.com/kt7xZCV36W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2022

“I had a non-displaced fracture in my wrist. It was small, but it was a non-displaced chip – I had chipped the bone, but it didn’t leave the surface. It showed the bone had grown over and it had healed, but it would still hurt because I kept getting hit and falling on it. So, I guess I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months, and then in the playoffs, there was a play against Milwaukee in game three – I dunked it, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) chased me down and I fell into the crowd and that was the most painful it’s been since the day that I hurt it…After each game, I had to wear a brace, but I would take it back off before the cameras saw me,” Tatum said.

Joe Mazzulla Wants Focus on Offense

Last season, the Celtics became synonymous with defense, courtesy of their ‘double big’ lineup and the Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart roaming the perimeter. However, that was Ime Udoka’s vision for how the Celtics were going to play, so, it’s only fair to assume interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will have his own ideas.

As it turns out, Mazzulla wants to keep a defensive identity in the upcoming season, but also wants his team to double down on their offensive execution – so they can finally make good on their embarrassment of attacking riches.

Joe Mazzulla on going small this preseason: “Last year we thought defense first … now I think, with our skill, we can think offensively.” pic.twitter.com/RLfpWHo9SJ — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) October 16, 2022

“I think last year we thought defense first, and obviously you have to do that. But now, with our skill, we can kind of think offensively as well. So, just a bit more balance and what gives our team the best opportunity to win,” Mazzulla said.

Of course, we will have to see how the Celtics perform against some of the better teams in the NBA before making a decision on whether Mazzulla’s new vision is being realized, and that starts with the season opener on October 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers.