Celtics Sign 25-Year-Old Hometown Guard to Contract: Report

The Boston Celtics have worked hard this summer to improve their roster after falling short in the NBA Finals. Brad Stevens added Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon at the start of the offseason in an attempt to add more talent around their core players.

But while Gallinari and Brogdon are the main two pieces that people think of, the Celtics have added even more players around the edges, too. Most recently, they signed Blake Griffin, but even the training camp and two-way players are important.

In turn with that, they’ve been working on filling out their G League roster with the Maine Celtics. According to Keith Smith of CelticsBlog and Spotrac, the Celtics have signed guard Eric Demers to a deal, and he will be playing in Maine for the upcoming season.

“The Boston Celtics have signed guard Eric Demers, a league source tells @celticsblog and @spotrac,” Smith tweeted.

Demers played in Maine last year, appearing in 24 games for the club and starting eight of them. He played 23.1 minutes per game, averaging 8.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 37.5% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from deep (5.8 three-point attempts per game).

However, Demers isn’t the first player the Celtics have signed with the intention of sending them to Maine.

Celtics Sign 26-Year-Old Big Man

In addition to Demers, the Celtics reached into the overseas pool to find talent. They signed Reggie Kissoonlal to a contract, and he will be playing for the Maine Celtics. He played for Randers Cimbria of the Danish Basketligaen last year.

“Celtics signed 7-footer Reggie Kissoonlal to an Exhibit 10 deal today. He will likely be waived and join the Maine Celtics training camp in the G League later this month,” reported Jared Weis of The Athletic.

In 30 appearances, Kissoonlal played 29.7 minutes per game, averaging 20.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 points, 1.0 steals, and 2.8 blocks on 52.8% shooting from the field and 41.2% shooting from distance (on 6.6 three-point attempts per game).

Boston also waived Brodric Thomas, who was on a training camp contract and will re-route him to Maine. As they continue to fill out their main roster, they are also focusing on the G League, too.

And while some players are heading to Maine, others are trying to make the main roster, including Noah Vonleh.

Vonleh Likely to Make Roster

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Vonleh is the frontrunner to land one of the Celtics’ final two roster spots.

“Forward Noah Vonleh’s extended opportunities during the preseason are no accident, and the source said the former first-round pick is best positioned to secure one of the final two open spots. Vonleh, a Haverhill native, started Boston’s 112-103 win over the Hornets last Friday and had 14 points and 13 rebounds,” Himmelsbach wrote.

Out of all the players Boston signed to training camp deals, Vonleh has emerged as the most impressive one. However, Himmelsbach also noted that the Celtics are likely to sign another one of their training camp deals to their 15th roster spot.