ESPN Insider Shares Potentially Apocalyptic Celtics Update

When the Boston Celtics announced that Al Horford would miss the opening game of the Eastern Conference Finals due to health and safety protocols, concern began to spread throughout the fanbase.

Now, it seems like Celtics fans have another reason to be concerned, one that encompasses the entire team and its ability to remain competitive as it hunts for a spot in the NBA finals. According to ESPN’S Brian Windhorst, Al Horford is just the latest member of their team to show COVID symptoms, as some of the team’s backroom staff have already been battling the virus.

“A huge curveball ahead of a major series like this. Al Horford has been in the protocols three times this season, once in the pre-season, once in December, and now. Just because he’s in the protocols doesn’t mean he’s tested positive, but that was the indication yesterday (Tuesday, May 17). The Celtics have had multiple positives in their traveling party in this past week, so there has been some concern about this,” Windhorst told Jalen Rose during a recent episode of Get Up.

The wider concern is that if Horford has contracted the virus from one of the team’s ‘traveling party,’ then there’s every chance other roster members could begin to show symptoms in the coming days – something that could stop their impressive post-season run in its tracks. However, while there is a chance the virus could spread around the roster, that is the worst-case scenario.

Ime Udoka Misses Media Interview With Illness

If fans’ concerns surrounding the team’s health weren’t already at boiling point, then Ime Udoka canceling his usual time with the media due to a ‘Non-COVID-Illness’ should have them feeling a little worse-for-wear.

Celtics just announced Ime Udoka will not take part in today's media session due to non-COVID illness. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 18, 2022

Of course, without knowing the full scope of Udoka’s symptoms, it would be disingenuous to speculate on the cause or eventuality of his current ailments. But, the timing of his absence isn’t great and does add the further concern to an already tenuous situation.

Luckily, the Celtics are set to face the Miami Heat on Thursday, May 19, at which point we will have a clearer picture about Udoka’s availability on the sideline and hopefully will also receive an update surrounding Horford’s situation along with that of the team as a whole.

Marcus Smart Expected to Return

After missing his team’s opening game against the Heat, Marcus Smart aims to return for game two. The Defensive Player of the Year was sorely missed as Jimmy Butler ran rampant against the Celtics, and Smart will be tasked with slowing down the Heat’s best offensive weapon once he’s cleared to play.

Sources to @ChrisBHaynes: Celtics G Marcus Smart is aiming towards a return in Game 2 against the Heat, but Al Horford is unlikely. ➡️ https://t.co/VRMXrV3bdR pic.twitter.com/UWxBLav7v6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 18, 2022

The Celtics will probably continue to take Smart’s recovery a day at a time as they bid to ensure that he returns to the court close to 100% healthy so as not to risk a relapse which would force Smart into a prolonged absence. On Tuesday, May 17, Ime Udoka told Masslive’s Souichi Terada that Smart’s injury was healing well, but the team would wait until later in the day before making a decision on his availability for their opening game – ultimately ruling him out shortly before tip-off.

“He tested out a little bit here and we’re hoping he’s feeling better. But some soreness there, some swelling, and we’ll monitor him throughout the day. Get some treatment and still be listed as questionable. The swelling is there, and the soreness is there, but we hope he has good treatment and we’ll see how it goes. It’s still sore. But he has a long day, an extra hour or two, and we’ll see how he feels. Legitimately questionable,” Udoka said.

Hopefully, with game two drawing closer by the minute, we will receive an update on Horford, Udoka, and Smart sooner rather than later. But until then, the Celtics will need to continue with their preparations, as they aim to even up the series before heading back to Boston for games three and four.