Celtics Linked to Former Boston Wing as Offseason Trade Target

The Boston Celtics have a lot on their plate this offseason, but simultaneously don’t really have to do anything at all. It’s confusing, but that’s just a testament to how their roster is built and the success they had as a squad last year, reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

They don’t have to do anything at all because all 10 of their core rotation players are under contract for next year already. However, they have a lot on their plate because they’ll be looking to improve and have a $17.1 million TPE that they can use.

When looking at targets, there are a bunch of names around the league that stand out. Well, one very intriguing name mentioned by Keith Smith of CelticsBlog is Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks… the player Boston received the TPE for. It’s definitely an odd situation, but Smith breaks it down perfectly.

“So…this is awkward! Normally, teams are restricted from re-acquiring a player they traded away for one year,” Smith wrote. “Because Fournier’s sign-and-trade happened in-between seasons, that restriction only carried through the prior season, not the prior league year. So, yes, Boston could trade for Fournier via the TPE that was created for him in the first place.”

But just because the Celtics are allowed to trade for Fournier doesn’t necessarily mean that they should. Plus, if they did want to strike a deal, they would have to do it soon.

Fournier Trade Would Have to Happen Soon

According to Smith, if the Celtics wanted to make a deal for Fournier, they would have to do it by the start of July, because that’s when the next league year officially starts.

“It’s highly unlikely to happen however. Fournier isn’t a perfect fit, plus he carries some extra years of salary that Boston might find onerous,” Smith explained. “But it is technically possible. The key is this would have to happen by June 30. On July 1, Fournier’s contract becomes too large to fit inside the Fournier TPE and thus, a deal becomes impossible. Clear as mud? Good! Moving on!”

As Smith mentioned, Fournier wouldn’t be a great fit in Boston. While his shooting and playmaking would be appreciated, his lackluster defense could leave him lost in Boston’s switch-heavy defensive scheme.

Last year for the Knicks, Fournier averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 41.7% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from distance.

He’s on a fairly large contract and based on the Knicks’ recent moves, they could look to get off his money sooner rather than later.

Knicks Could Look to Dump Salary

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported on June 21 that the Knicks could be looking to clear up salary-cap space soon in an attempt to sign Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson this summer.

“In forecasting their offseason dealings, the Knicks are said to be targeting roughly $25 million in room to be able to chase Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, and they are expected to find new homes for Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, among other moves,” Fischer wrote.

While Fournier wasn’t directly mentioned, if they were able to get off of his salary for cheap, they could pounce at the opportunity. However, the Celtics probably shouldn’t be the team to do it.