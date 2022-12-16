Ex-Celtic Fires Back After Harassment Over Viral LeBron James Tweet

The Boston Celtics recently took on the Los Angeles Lakers – a marquee matchup that is bound to draw attention every time it happens. In this particular instance, the Celtics took home a win, but the victory only came after a hard-fought game that saw them blow a massive lead.

LeBron James, the star of the show in LA and a long-time rival of the Celtics, played well, but he couldn’t get the job done. Former Celtics player and coach made a comment about naming an NBA trophy after James, and fans harassed him for it. Not long after, he had to respond to the hate, providing this gem of a tweet.

“I’ve been getting harassed non stop since I tweeted about the bron bron trophy..it’s only fitting that I respond with this:

“‘At the end of the day, all the people who want to see me fail, they gotta wake up tomorrow and have the same life they had when they woke up today,’” Turner tweeted.

Turner played in Boston for two seasons and was on the squad as an assistant coach for the 2020-21 season. His initial tweet was in response to the announcement that the league would be naming their awards after NBA legends. The ex-NBA player suggested that the league name a ‘Bubble’ trophy after James, hinting at the championship he won in The Bubble in 2020.

If we ever have a bubble championship again then that specific trophy should be named after him https://t.co/K0HChhVbRF — Evan Turner (@thekidet) December 14, 2022

Lakers fans and James fans were quick to attack Turner on social media, defending the star forward in the process.

Jayson Tatum ‘Honored’ to Play LeBron James

James and the Celtics have a long history together. He’s gone to battle with the franchise time and time again, dating all the way back to his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite that, some of the players on the current Celtics roster still have a ton of respect for James because they grew up watching him.

One of those players is Jayson Tatum. And while he’s faced off against James in an Eastern Conference Finals, he spent his younger years watching James compete. After Boston’s win over LA, he said that it’s an honor to get to compete against him.

“I’m honored to compete against one of the best players of all time. And you show respect by going at somebody,” Tatum said.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE: Jayson Tatum talks overtime win vs. Lakers, Joe Mazzulla calling him out The Celtics pulled out a tough game on the road in Los Angeles. Jayson Tatum talks about the Celtics' resilience, Joe Mazzulla calling players out after back-to-back losses and getting back in an offensive rhythm. Presented by New England Ford Dealers CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: youtube.com/@nbcsboston – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our… 2022-12-14T07:33:59Z

Tatum’s words came in response to a question about his poster dunk attempt over James. While Tatum ended up getting fouled and missing the dunk, it was a highlight-reel effort from the young star.

Paul Pierce Makes Fun of LeBron James After Celtics Win

While Tatum may enjoy competing against James, some of the older Celtics players don’t have that same love. After Boston’s win, Paul Pierce went viral for a video calling out James and mocking him for the loss.

“That’s game, baby. Hey LeBron, that’s game,” Pierce said during the video.

Pierce and James went to battle against each other on multiple occasions, and when they did face off, it was never pretty. It was a different era, and there was a lot more animosity between players.

Nowadays, players know each other more and are somewhat friendly, but that doesn’t mean the old heads can’t make their thoughts known.