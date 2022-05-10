Ex-Celtic Starring Alongside Adam Sandler in Netflix Movie: Trailer

Former Boston Celtics forward Juancho Hernangomez is set to star in an upcoming Netflix film titled “HUSTLE.” Adam Sandler stars as the main character of the movie alongside Hernangomez. Sandler and LeBron James acted as producers.

Sandler plays the role of an international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers named Stanley Beren, who is desperately searching for a top prospect. In the trailer, he struggles to find any sort of talent before discovering Spanish prospect Bo Cruz, depicted by Hernangomez, and convincing him to come to the United States to pursue basketball. The trailer was tweeted out by Sandler on May 10 with the caption, “Love you all.”

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Hernangomez filmed the movie during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The forward was traded to the Timberwolves mid-way through the 2019-20 season and spent a year and a half there before being dealt to the Celtics this past offseason.

Though Hernangomez is the star of the movie, there’s no shortage of familiar faces. The trailer gave fans a sneak peek of some of the celebrities slated to star in the film.

Queen Latifah Leads Star-Studded Cast

“HUSTLE” features a loaded cast of A-List celebrities and NBA stars. According to IMDb, Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall are the top cast members outside of Sandler. In addition, the cast includes a long list of NBA stars.

Outside of Hernangomez, the most prominent NBA player in the movie is Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic, who appears in the trailer. He portrays himself, and Sandler approaches him as a potential draft target for the Sixers. Sandler jokes about Marjanovic’s age and whether or not he meets the requirements for the NBA Draft.

The trailer also depicted a long list of other current and former NBA stars who Sandler and Hernangomez interact with along their journey. This includes current TNT analyst Kenny Smith, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, 76ers legend Julius Erving, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, 76ers forward Tobias Harris, and Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry. IMDb also lists players such as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton on the cast list.

This will be Hernangomez’s first time on the big screen, but it’s obviously not his first time on the basketball court. The Spanish forward is a six-year NBA veteran.

Hernangomez’s Career History

The Nuggets drafted the 26-year-old forward with the 15th-overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He went on to spend two-and-a-half seasons in Denver before being traded to the Timberwolves. While in a Nuggets uniform, Hernangomez averaged 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Hernangomez’s most successful stint in the NBA came immediately after his move to Minnesota. He played 14 games in a Timberwolves uniform during the 2019-20 season, averaging 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 42.0% from deep. This play led the Timberwolves to ink Hernangomez to a three-year deal.

However, just one year after they signed him, the Timberwolves traded Hernangomez to the Celtics. Hernangomez only appeared in 18 games for the Celtics before they traded him to the San Antonio Spurs, who then traded him again to the Jazz. The forward finished this season in Utah, where he appeared in 17 regular-season games and six playoff games.

“HUSTLE,” which was directed by Jeremiah Zagar, is rated R and will release on Netflix on June 8, 2022.