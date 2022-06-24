Ex-Celtics All-Star Predicted to Sign With Lakers Amid Buyout Talks: Report

Kemba Walker’s nightmare few years continues, as the former Boston Celtics guard finds himself negotiating his second buy-out in two years following his draft-day trade from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons.

Walker has been on the decline since developing long-lasting knee issues during his inaugural season in Boston and has struggled to sustain a prominent role within a rotation ever since. However, while Walker is no longer the All-Star scoring machine that carried the Charlotte Hornets during his prime, it seems like some contending teams could value his production and locker-room leadership heading into next season.

According to a report by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, Walker could be on his way to the Los Angeles Lakers in the coming week, as Boston’s fierce rivals begin to rebuild their roster following a disappointing season.

Kemba Walker and the Pistons are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Walker landed with Detroit as part of three-way trade with Charlotte and New York. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

“Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons and Walker are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow the 32-year-old to become a free agent…With Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers in doubt and Kendrick Nunn missing the entire 2021-22 season because of injury, Walker could come in and help stabilize the point guard position next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If nothing else, he’s a much-needed spot-up shooter who hit 40.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes with the Knicks this past season,” Swartz wrote on June 24.

Seeing a former Celtics player join the Lakers is never an enjoyable experience, but given Walker’s recent struggles, and the professionalism he’s conducted himself with since sustaining his injury, you can only wish him the best moving forwards.

Walkers Homecoming Turned Sour

When the Oklahoma City Thunder bought out Walker’s contract last summer, allowing him to sign with the New York Knicks, it looked like the former All-Star could be in for a resurgent season.

Walker is a New York native, and the opportunity to play in his hometown seemed like a potential fairytale ending to an impressive career. However, Walker’s defensive deficiencies soon began to rear their head, and due to his now limited game – courtesy of losing some of his burst and lift – he soon found himself out of the Knicks rotation.

A big part of trading Kemba Walker: If the Knicks renounce Ryan Arcidiacono’s cap hold and waive Taj Gibson, who’s 2022-23 salary is non-guaranteed, they can open up $20 million of cap room. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 24, 2022

Overall, Walker participated in 37 games for the Knicks, averaging 11.6 points, three rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 36.7% from deep and 40.3% from the field. However, much like the Celtics, New York is trying to build a roster of solid defensive players, and the diminutive guard’s inability to hold his ground on that side of the floor ultimately saw him bench through multiple parts of the season.

Smart Flourished in Walker’s Abscence

Shortly after the 2020-21 season concluded, Brad Stevens opted to send Walker to the Thunder in return for Al Horford and Moses Brown, creating a hole at the point guard spot. As things turned out, Marcus Smart was finally given the opportunity to make the starting point guard role his own, after spending most of his career as a shooting guard, or sixth man.

It just struck me that Kemba Walker is probably negotiating his second buy-out in two years. That sucks. — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) June 24, 2022

The results were excellent, as Smart’s passing rapidly improved throughout the season, and his additional exposure as a starter allowed him to prove his defensive capabilities on a bigger stage – earning him Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Of course, as we all know, the Celtics ended up playing the NBA Finals, with Smart as their starting point guard. So, while it hurt to say goodbye to Walker, everything looks to have turned out ok for Boston, and now, all we can do is hope that the former Celtics guard gets an opportunity to bow out of the league on his terms, even if that means joining the Lakers.