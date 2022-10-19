Exec Sounds Off on Celtics Not Extending Grant Williams

The Boston Celtics had until 6:00 PM on October 17 to agree to an extension with fourth-year forward Grant Williams. When the deadline passed, the two sides could not come to an agreement. By doing so, this means Grant Williams will enter restricted free agency when the 2023 offseason starts.

No rookie extension deals for Phoenix's Cam Johnson, Charlotte's P.J. Washington or Boston's Grant Williams — all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2022

An Eastern Conference executive explained to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney why the Celtics went the route of waiting until restricted free agency instead of extending Williams

“You can understand from Boston’s angle,” the exec said. “‘This is a role player. We don’t want to overpay him. We’re already shelling out a lot of money.’ So if they go through the restricted free-agency process, you might save a couple of million dollars per year, and for them, that is going to mean $8 or $10 million going forward.”

Exec Warns the Risk of Not Extending Williams

The executive then explained to Deveney the risk that comes with the route the Celtics are taking with Williams because he could potentially make more if he plays well enough to warrant a better offer.

“The problem for them is, his market is already around $15 million per year, and if he plays a lot this year with Robert Williams out and (Al) Horford probably resting, he is going to have a chance to put up numbers. Next summer, maybe his market is $18 million a year or around there, and now you have cost yourself money.”

Grant Williams from the corner, MONEY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fUeW7eEwTE — NBA UK (@NBAUK) October 19, 2022

The executive then pointed out that younger teams like the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Oklahoma City Thunder could look to pay him because of what he brings to the table.

“There are a few young teams with cap space and some really good players on rookie deals who will have money to spend next summer,” the exec said. “Detroit is the one that sticks out. They need a guy who is experienced and young, who can give them an identity on defense. Orlando is another team. You can imagine him in a Draymond Green role with a team like that. Even Oklahoma City, they are going to have to start winning eventually. He’d be a good fit there. They can all pay him.”

Williams’ Reaction to No Extension

The day after the deadline passed, Williams caught up with reporters, where he gave his thoughts on not getting an extension from the Celtics. Williams sounded optimistic that a deal could be struck in the future.

“I think that for both sides, we all negotiated to get to that point. And there was no ill will. There were no frustrations. It was one of those things that you just couldn’t come to terms. It doesn’t mean that a deal doesn’t get done next year. It doesn’t mean a deal won’t get done in the future.”

PRESS CONFERENCE: Grant Williams on failed contract talks with Celtics, previewing opener vs. Sixers Grant Williams explains what led to his side and the Boston Celtics not being able to reach a contract extension before the deadline on Monday and where the sides go from here with Grant now set to become a restricted free agent next summer. The Celtics forward also previews tonight's season opener against the Philadelphia… 2022-10-18T16:47:18Z

Williams started off the season well, as he put up 15 points on five-of-five shooting from the field, which included hitting three three-pointers in the Celtics’ season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.