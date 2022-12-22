Fans Torn Over Potential Celtics Trade for Trae Young

The last six games have not been pretty for the Boston Celtics. They’ve lost five of them, and their only win was a nail-biter against the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite that, they’re still sitting pretty at 22-10 on the season, which places them in second place in the Eastern Conference.

But with their recent problems comes panicking fans. And one fan on Reddit took another team’s rumors and molded them into a potential Celtics trade. According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, there’s a rift forming between Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, and a member of the Celtics’ Reddit page suggested that Boston form a Big 3 of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Young.

“Thoughts on Trae Young potentially being available? JT, JB and Trae is intriguing,” the user wrote, including a link to a tweet discussing the rumor.

“He doesn’t like the coach, the coach doesn’t like him, and other players have issues with Trae also.” – Anonymous Coach on Trae Young (Via @SteveBHoop ) pic.twitter.com/ph6YQMWams — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 21, 2022

The Celtics have had All-Star point guards alongside Tatum and Brown in the past. Isaiah Thomas never played with Tatum, but he did star next to Brown. And after that, guys like Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker stepped in. But Boston’s best year came last season when Marcus Smart was the starting point guard.

That being said, it’s hard not to be enticed by Young’s age (24 years old) and counting stats. The Hawks guard has appeared in 29 of the team’s 32 games this year and is playing 35.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 27.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.8 assists on 41.1% shooting from the field and 30.7% shooting from three-point range.

Some users weren’t happy with the trade idea, though. One Reddit user mocked the idea with a sarcastic comment:

“LOL. Yeah he would fit in great. Small, ball dominant, not a high percentage shooter, doesn’t play defense,” they wrote.

All-in-all, the comment section was very split on the idea, though most pointed at Young’s lack of defensive ability as a main reason not to make a deal. Plus, outside of a deal including Tatum, Brown, or Horford, multiple rotational pieces would have to be included in order to make the salaries match in a trade.

Jayson Tatum Criticizes Celtics Offense

Through the early portion of the season, the Celtics had the best offense in the league. However, over the course of December, that changed dramatically. Tatum recently noted that the Celtics need to do a better job of not letting missed shots affect the way they play.

“We just got to regroup,” Tatum explanied. “We gotta learn how to win again. I think it’s not as simple as that, but we gotta get back to having fun. I think we playing a little timid, a little tight. Basketball is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be loose, it’s supposed to be competitive, but I get a sense of like everybody wants to make every shot, myself included. Our body language when we miss shots and things like that, it’s contagious. And that’s just part of it. We’re not going to make every shot. We’re going to turn the ball over. It’s all about how we respond.”

"I get a sense of, everybody wants to make every shot, myself included. Our body language when we miss shots… it's contagious." Jayson Tatum on how things snowballed in loss to Pacers pic.twitter.com/pIjosgldeM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 22, 2022

Jayson Tatum Says Celtics Deserved to Be Booed

Along with his recent analysis of Boston’s offense, Tatum also made a comment about Celtics fans booing the team at halftime of their game against the Indiana Pacers. He said that they deserved it.

“We got booed, you never want to do that,” Tatum said. “Rightfully so. But it’s all about how we bounce back. There’s literally nothing we can do right now to change what happened. So you gotta get ready for the next one.”