Former Lottery Pick Could be Celtics ‘Best Value’ Trade Option

The Boston Celtics still need to add another big man to their rotation, as they look for a reliable backup to Robert Williams and competition for Luke Kornet.

Sure, Mfiondu Kabengele will get his opportunities throughout the season, and there’s a legitimate chance Noah Vonleh earns a closer look if he impresses during training camp – but a veteran is probably the better option for a Celtics team looking to contend for a championship.

When speaking with Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney, a Western Conference assistant coach discussed Alex Len as a potential trade target with Boston’s $6.9 million trade exception, should Brad Stevens look to add another center via the trade market.

“He struggled a lot last year. But he really has struggled to make an impact for a lot of his career and I think part of the problem is he plays for these bad teams, he has an inconsistent role and he is not really going full bore because there isn’t much reason to. He had a good year when he was with Washington and they were playing for the postseason but that’s the only decent team he has been on. Read More From Heavy Place a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ on the NFL This Week You get him into a role for Boston where he can be consistent, and that could be a good fit. Especially for the money, it’s the best value, potentially. Tell him he might start for Rob Williams some games, he might be the big body they use against (Joel) Embiid and things like that, and he could give them what they need cheap,” The assistant coach said.

Len, 29, has participated in 570 regular-season NBA games throughout his career, averaging 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and a block per game, while shooting 50.7% from the field and 32.9% from deep.

Can Len Make an Impact

There’s no guarantee that whoever the Celtics end up adding to their rotation can usurp Luke Kornet as the team’s primary backup center – but added competition is never a bad thing for a team with championship aspirations.

While Len is far from an offensive powerhouse, his size and bulky frame make him a problem for teams on the low block, and his 8% conversion at grabbing offensive boards ensures he’s seen as an average big when it comes to generating second-chance points.

However, at seven feet tall, Len’s biggest asset is his ability to protect the rim on defense – albeit via drop coverage when guarding pick-and-rolls. This past season, Len ranked in the 64th percentile for block percentage, swatting away 2.4% of his contests, while he certainly altered countless more attempts.

Boston doesn’t need to unearth a star-level center to come off the bench, instead, they need a reliable presence that can be relied upon to remain consistent – and while Len won’t get anybody’s pulses racing, he could be a solid addition to an already stacked roster.

Celtics to Hold Open Tryout at Training Camp

Despite there being multiple veteran big men on the free agent market, and a plethora of trade options, Brad Stevens has decided to first give an opportunity to younger veterans who have found themselves operating outside of the NBA in recent seasons.

One of the latest names to be added to the team’s training camp roster is Noah Vonleh, a former lottery pick that spent last season playing in the Chinese Basketball league for the Shanghai Sharks.

According to The Athletic’s Jay King, Boston is hoping that one or more of their invitees impresses enough to earn themselves a full-time contract heading into the new season.

“As of Tuesday, the Celtics mostly were expected to fill out the rest of the training camp roster with young veterans willing to vie for those spots. Recent additions Noah Vonleh and Bruno Caboclo will be in that group, while last year’s two-way player Brodric Thomas and former Kings draft pick Justin Jackson are viewed as strong candidates to join them, league sources told The Athletic.” King reported on August 3.

With roughly six weeks until the start of training camp, there is still time for Boston to acquire a veteran big man or wing via free agency or trade – but logic dictates that Stevens may want to see if he can unearth a hidden gem before parting with any further cap sapce or draft assets.