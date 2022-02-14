Former Rival ‘Convinced’ He Was Joining the Celtics

When it comes to this year’s version of the Boston Celtics, it’s clear their biggest area of need is in the shooting department.

After all, this is the same Celtics team that currently resides in 24th place for three-point percentage. And if we’re being honest with ourselves, shooting has been an area of contention for the Celtics for quite some time now, far beyond this season – especially off the bench.

Yet, according to a revelation released on his podcast today, former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick was almost the man to solve those shooting issues. In fact, the Celtics missed out on the three-point assassin three times throughout his career, with the veteran bucket-getter being ‘convinced’ a deal had been struck on more than one occasion.

“In 2010, I was convinced, I had a really good conference finals against Boston, and I got word, I was convinced, that they were going to give me a five-year contract at the full mid-level. But then Perk got hurt in game 6 of the finals, and they used that mid-level to go sign Jermaine O’Neal for three years. 2013, the year I signed for the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers was still the coach, Rondo and I were texting all the time, and I thought I was going to sign then. The year after my first year in Philly, Brad called, Danny called first night of free agency, and they were like ‘if Marcus leaves, we’re going to offer you a contract,’” Redick revealed during a recent podcast episode.





Redick Could Have Helped The ’18 Celtics

The final time that Boston missed out on Redick was before the start of the 2018 season, a year in which the Celtics finished seventh in three-point percentage. Redick shot 39.7% on eight attempts per game from deep that season, which would have made him one of the Celtics’ best perimeter threats.

In fact, of the players who took five or more threes per game that season, Redick would have been second only to Kyrie Irving. For those that remember, that was the season that the Celtics lost in the conference semi-finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. The series essentially spelled the end of Irving’s time in Boston and led to the Kemba Walker trade.

And there is that. Celtics protecting themselves in case Kemba Walker deal does not materialize. This also opens the very slight chance at using Rozier as part of a sign and trade to help fill out the roster for the Celtics. https://t.co/VTJTLrTNmX — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 29, 2019

Of course, Redick was already coming to the end of his illustrious career at this point, and there’s no telling how far the Celtics would have got in the playoffs with the sharpshooter on their rotation. Yet, it’s fair to assume that another elite shooter would have made things mighty difficult for opposing defenses – especially ones that were heavily reliant on a drop coverage big man such as Brook Lopez.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling how Redick on the Celtics would have worked out – on any of the three occasions. But now we know that shooters do still have an interest in playing for the Celtics and that alone should help us sleep easier at night.

Shooting Still an Issue For Boston

Even if Boston had signed Redick in the past, that still wouldn’t solve their current scoring crisis. Although, it could mean that the current core would have a championship ring, who knows?

Yet, no revisionist history is going to solve the Celtics’ struggles from deep this year, especially after the Celtics failed to improve their perimeter scoring before the February 10 trade deadline. Instead, Brad Stevens acquired former big man Daniel Theis and added Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Celtics are acquiring Spurs' guard Derrick White in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

You have to wonder if the front office ever considered trading Smart in a deal to bring back some shooting, especially due to the overlap between him and White in terms of skill set. Yet, Smart noted that he’s been through the trade rumor mill before, and always seems to remain on the team.

“It feels good. You know, I don’t lose sleep. Some of my teammates do. Each and every year, they’re looking at me like ‘how do you do it? And you’re still here and I’m like ‘I told you, I let my game do the talking.’ But there is a feeling, to finally be able to just go and play ball. You don’t have to worry about those things anymore. All of your energy can just go to what you’re supposed to do on the court,” Smart said.

Still, if the Celtics could have found a way to keep Smart while adding an additional scorer, nobody in Boston would have been complaining. However, Boston is currently on an eight-game winning streak, and White has looked excellent since joining the team, so there’s still plenty of reason to approach the remainder of the season with cautious optimism.