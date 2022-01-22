Furious Celtics Fans Unload After ‘Worst Loss of the Year’

The Boston Celtics let another game slip away during their January 21 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Early in the fourth quarter, everything was looking rosy for the Celtics, holding an 11-point lead and looking like good value for the win. Then, with seven minutes remaining on the clock, the Celtics choked.
For those final seven minutes, Boston failed to hit any of their field goal attempts, going 0-for-10 from the field and 0-for-6 from deep. The only points the Celtics added to their tally came courtesy of some reliable free-throw shooting, but as you would expect, those points weren’t enough to help Boston see the game through.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Celtics have failed to maintain a lead heading into the final quarter. In fact, Boston’s late-game meltdowns are becoming a subplot to a disappointing season.
Celtics Twitter Hits The Panic Button
As you would expect, Celtics fans were furious to see another winnable game slip away, especially against a Trail Blazers team that sits 29th in defensive rating. Yet, rather than airing their frustrations towards the players or the coaching staff, a large contingent of Celtics fans spent the following morning urging the front office to make some roster changes.
“Time for a trade!! Get rid of everyone except Tatum and Brown!! Find out what 76s want for Simmons!! Trade your players to a third team and give them the player they find acceptable!! You would be getting double digit rebounder and assists!! A Top 3 defensive player!! Height!!” @0Lycans2 wrote on Twitter.
“Continuously wondering if it’s even worth following the Celtics anymore this season, even if we make some plus trades, is it going to be enough to make us a contender? This team just feels too far off,” @NEsportsburner Tweeted.
If you want to see more of Celtics Twitter’s trade ideas, you can find them all here. Unfortunately, the group of fans that were calling for trades, were also the fans taking the loss in their stride. There was a far more irate contingent, who were just as vocal following the Celtics’ loss to the Trail Blazers.
Celtics Twitter Unleashes Fury on Players & Coach
We’ve witnessed numerous late-game slips this season, with the most memorable being the November 1 collapse against the Chicago Bulls. However, most Celtics fans now believe that Boston’s loss to the Trail Blazers is the worst of the season thus far.
You see, losing to the Bulls hurt, but they’re one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and boast a roster capable of challenging for an NBA championship during the postseason. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, is one disgruntled player away from crisis and were operating without their superstar point guard Damian Lillard.
Losing to a Lillard-led team would have been far easier to stomach, but with him out due to injury, and both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum participating in the game, Celtics fans vented their fury after the final buzzer and into the following day.
“Celtics have a contender for “worst loss of the season” 3 times a month. They stink!” @ParagonDon605 wrote on Twitter.
Tatum was also a casualty of Celtics fans’ anger, with many blaming his poor shooting night for the team’s loss. Boston’s star wing went 0-for-6 from three, and 8-for-19 from the field, as his January shooting slump continued.
“Jayson Tatum has missed TWENTY straight 3-pointers,” @AdamMKaufman Tweeted.
The Celtics will have another chance to steady the ship when they face the Washington Wizards on Sunday, January 23. Until then, Celtics Twitter will continue to fight among themselves, as the notion of a promising season slipping away begins to wear them down.
