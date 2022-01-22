Furious Celtics Fans Unload After ‘Worst Loss of the Year’

The Boston Celtics let another game slip away during their January 21 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Early in the fourth quarter, everything was looking rosy for the Celtics, holding an 11-point lead and looking like good value for the win. Then, with seven minutes remaining on the clock, the Celtics choked.

For those final seven minutes, Boston failed to hit any of their field goal attempts, going 0-for-10 from the field and 0-for-6 from deep. The only points the Celtics added to their tally came courtesy of some reliable free-throw shooting, but as you would expect, those points weren’t enough to help Boston see the game through.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Celtics have failed to maintain a lead heading into the final quarter. In fact, Boston’s late-game meltdowns are becoming a subplot to a disappointing season.

Celtics Twitter Hits The Panic Button

As you would expect, Celtics fans were furious to see another winnable game slip away, especially against a Trail Blazers team that sits 29th in defensive rating. Yet, rather than airing their frustrations towards the players or the coaching staff, a large contingent of Celtics fans spent the following morning urging the front office to make some roster changes.

“Time for a trade!! Get rid of everyone except Tatum and Brown!! Find out what 76s want for Simmons!! Trade your players to a third team and give them the player they find acceptable!! You would be getting double digit rebounder and assists!! A Top 3 defensive player!! Height!!” @0Lycans2 wrote on Twitter.

celtics gotta make a big trade man. so disheartening to watch this team implode on themselves regularly — goat (@nikeoverchecks) January 22, 2022

“Continuously wondering if it’s even worth following the Celtics anymore this season, even if we make some plus trades, is it going to be enough to make us a contender? This team just feels too far off,” @NEsportsburner Tweeted.

This team is frustrating to watch. Too many leads blown late. 1st place to 10th (Celtics) separated by only 7.0 games is the positive I guess. Win 5/6 then lose 2 straight. Pritchard gives you 17pts in 24 minutes, but gets 10-12min? Smart is only player that makes sense to trade — MJ (@MJBoucher1) January 22, 2022

If you want to see more of Celtics Twitter’s trade ideas, you can find them all here. Unfortunately, the group of fans that were calling for trades, were also the fans taking the loss in their stride. There was a far more irate contingent, who were just as vocal following the Celtics’ loss to the Trail Blazers.