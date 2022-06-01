Celtics’ ‘Biggest Regret’ Involves 25-Year-Old Sharpshooter

Brad Stevens did a wonderful job constructing this current Boston Celtics roster. He handed Marcus Smart and Robert Williams extensions, traded for Al Horford this past offseason, and made moves to add both Derrick White and Daniel Theis at the trade deadline.

The Celtics are now just four wins away from raising their 18th banner and are playing in their first NBA Finals since 2010. There isn’t much Stevens would have done differently if he had the option, but there is one move that stands out as regrettable.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote an article detailing each team’s “biggest regret” this season. For the Celtics, Buckley stated that their worst blunder was letting Houston Rockets forward Garrison Mathews walk, rather than finding a roster spot for him.

From undrafted, to cut twice by the Wizards and Celtics— I’m glad Garrison Matthews is shining with the Rockets. He’s averaging 16 ppg during the Rockets 7 game win streak shooting 52% FG and 44.8% from 3. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/lERvuUHEIw — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) December 9, 2021

In the middle of October, just before the season began, the Celtics waived Mathews. The sharpshooting wing had a breakout season in Houston after Boston cut him. However, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, letting Mathews go wasn’t part of Stevens’ original plan.

Celtics Offered Mathews Spot

According to Weiss, Stevens offered Boston’s second two-way spot to Mathews, but he declined to take it. Instead, he chose to explore other opportunities in hopes of earning a guaranteed spot elsewhere.

“President of basketball operations Brad Stevens will continue to search for a player to fill the team’s second two-way slot, which remains vacant after the final camp cuts,” wrote Weiss. “Mathews turned down the two-way spot, as he is still holding out hope for a full NBA deal elsewhere, per sources. Mathews returned home to Nashville and will assess other opportunities around the league but does not plan to head overseas.”

Former Celtics legend Garrison Matthews in the lineup for Houston. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 23, 2021

Mathews ended up signing a different two-way deal with the Rockets, only in Houston, he was able to earn playing time. In fact, he played so well in Houston that they handed him a shiny new, four-year contract. He averaged 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 36.0% shooting from three-point range.

Buckley pointed out that the Celtics could have used a shooter like Mathews, as that was one of their areas of need this past year.

Mathews Would Have Given Celtics ‘Breathing Room’

Boston’s shooting woes hurt them this past year, as they are an extremely streaky shooting team. While players began to turn things around toward the end of the year, Mathews’ steady hand would have been a useful tool.

“The Celtics were squeezed for spacing throughout the season,” Buckley explained. “Garrison Mathews could have provided more breathing room had Boston not waived him a week before the campaign tipped.”

Garrison Matthews as the Celtics 15th player makes a lot of sense to me. This roster really needs shooting, and keeping Matthews helps fill that void. Using the second two-way slot on Juwan Morgan would add some size if Jabari Parker gets waived during camp in favor of Matthews. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 24, 2021

While Mathews only shot around league average from deep, his percentage on the volume of threes he took would have ranked him amongst Boston’s best shooters.

“He finished the season with 139 threes and a 36 percent connection rate. Those numbers would’ve put Mathews third on the Shamrocks in makes and third in accuracy among their volume shooters,” Buckley pointed out.

It’s unlikely that Mathews would have been afforded the same freedom to shoot in Boston that he was in Houston. Nevertheless, his three-point shot-making would have been a useful tool for Ime Udoka and the Celtics.